Enterprise gets hard-fought volleyball win over Providence Christian

ENTERPRISE—Enterprise volleyball coach Jennifer Graham and Providence Christian coach Bill Oldfield both felt they got what they needed out of Thursday’s season-opening match between their two programs.
Graham saw some fighting spirit from her team, while Oldfield found some issues to work on with his young squad.
In a match similar to last year’s opener between the two, Enterprise came out on top in a tough five-set match, rallying late to win 21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10 at the EHS gym.
For both teams, it was a typical season opener filled with plenty of mistakes.
“I was nervous about the first-game jitters and last year was similar to that,” Graham said. “We have two ninth graders out there playing a lot, but I am proud that they got through it. That is the biggest thing the girls overall showed me. We missed a lot of serves, our serve receive suffered a little and Providence always returns the ball well. They are good about scrambling.
“That all being said, the fact we came through to win it is a big deal. These girls have worked so hard this summer. I put them through a lot, so getting to the five sets and winning it by fighting means a lot to me as a coach. I see that they pushed themselves. That tells me a lot for the future.”
Providence’s Oldfield, who has one of his youngest and most inexperienced teams, expects his Class 5A Eagles will grow from the experience of competing against the Class 7A Wildcats.
“That is what we kind of expected and what we hoped for,” Oldfield said. “That’s why we come here. We got out of the match what I wanted. It basically showed some flaws that we need to work on and we will work on those and be better for it. Credit to Enterprise as their girls were ready to go and they played with a lot of heart and intensity.”
Oldfield added the Eagles showed a lot of growing pains in the opener, as he expected.
“We have a lot of new starters. Maybe not new players on the team, but they are still new starters and some with new positions,” Oldfield said. “We are still trying to figure it out. We have two setters we are trying out right now. We learned a lot from this match and learned a lot about ourselves.”
Oldfield noted his team also lost the opener to Enterprise last year, but rebounded and finished the season in the Class 5A state semifinals. He hopes history repeats itself.
“We reminded the girls that we were in the same situation after this match last year and we ended up getting runner-up in Class 5A,” Oldfield said.
Providence won both the first and third sets and needed only a win the fourth to take the match, but Enterprise came to life, opening a 12-8 lead after an ace by Lily Rhoades and a kill by Taylor Danford.
The Eagles slowly clawed back into it, eventually tying it at 18 after an ace by Reagan Stevens then moved ahead on a four-hit violation by Enterprise.
After a point by both teams, the Wildcats scored two straight to go in front 21-20, the last on a kill down the sideline by left outside hitter Jadyn Britton, who had a big night hitting for the Wildcats with a team-high 16 kills.
Behind two aces by Rhoades, the Wildcats eased out to a 23-20 lead, but Providence rallied to tie at 24 following a kill by Stevens off an assist from Anna Grace O’Bryan and a block by Megan Stewart.
However, Enterprise went right back to Britton, who smashed down a kill off a Heather Holtz assist to put the Wildcats back in front. An Eagle dig attempt off the ensuing serve by Sammie Neuwien went out of bounds, giving EHS the game 26-24 to knot the overall match at two sets each.
In the decisive fifth game, Enterprise took a 5-3 lead on a kill by Abigail Wiggins, starting a string of four straight Wildcat points. A block by Britton plus a hitting and a setting error by PCS provided the other points.
The Wildcats maintained a three to five point margin the rest of the set, eventually finishing the set and the match with a game-ending tip kill by Hannah Chang through PCS block efforts.
The final set victory by Enterprise was keyed by a handful of blocks by Wildcat defenders. Overall, EHS had 15 in the match, including seven by Zationna Horne. Holtz and Chang added four each.
In addition to Britton’s 16 kills, Wiggins earned 11 and Danford eight for EHS. Rhoades delivered three aces and Neuwien and Wiggins had two each.
The Wildcats had two players setting in the match and both had solid performances as Holtz had 25 assists and Neuwien 14.
Defensively, Kayden Taylor had 12 digs, Rhoades 10 and Wiggins seven.
Providence had a big night serving, finishing with 15 aces. Stevens had six, McCollough five and Stewart four.
At the net, PCS was led by Vivian Crump with 11 kills. Stevens earned seven and Stewart and Lucy Griffin followed with six each.
Olivia Bruner delivered 16 assists to set up most of the kills for PCS. Ella Houston and O’Bryan added four each.
The Eagle defense had a busy day, finishing 82 digs, led by 28 from O’Bryan, the team’s libero. Bruner followed with 16, Crump had 15 and Stevens nine. McCollough added five and Scout Smith four.
At the net, Stewart had three solo blocks and two block assists. Griffin and Smith both added two block assists.
Enterprise wins JV: Enterprise also won the JV match, 25-20, 25-15.
Katie Warren had four kills and five digs, while Riley Stewart, Alivia Freeman, Kaelynn Green and Annalynn Hanson had three kills each. Lily Stracener had 14 assists and Ella Little four assists. Karis Snell earned 15 digs. Green, Stracener and Little had one ace each.