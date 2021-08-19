Enterprise gets hard-fought volleyball win over Providence Christian

“That is what we kind of expected and what we hoped for,” Oldfield said. “That’s why we come here. We got out of the match what I wanted. It basically showed some flaws that we need to work on and we will work on those and be better for it. Credit to Enterprise as their girls were ready to go and they played with a lot of heart and intensity.”

Oldfield added the Eagles showed a lot of growing pains in the opener, as he expected.

“We have a lot of new starters. Maybe not new players on the team, but they are still new starters and some with new positions,” Oldfield said. “We are still trying to figure it out. We have two setters we are trying out right now. We learned a lot from this match and learned a lot about ourselves.”

Oldfield noted his team also lost the opener to Enterprise last year, but rebounded and finished the season in the Class 5A state semifinals. He hopes history repeats itself.

“We reminded the girls that we were in the same situation after this match last year and we ended up getting runner-up in Class 5A,” Oldfield said.

Providence won both the first and third sets and needed only a win the fourth to take the match, but Enterprise came to life, opening a 12-8 lead after an ace by Lily Rhoades and a kill by Taylor Danford.