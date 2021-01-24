Enterprise girl wrestler Evelyn Holmes-Smith part of state history

Enterprise eighth grader Evelyn Holmes-Smith made plenty of history Saturday night in Hoover.
Holmes-Smith became the first wrestler from the Wiregrass – girls or boys – to win an AHSAA state title in the sport. She also became one of the first 11 girls wrestlers to claim an Alabama state title in the sport of wrestling, doing so at the first-ever held AHSAA Girls State Championship meet at Hoover High School.
Holmes-Smith was the third girl overall to win a championship, following individual crowns won in the 285 and 95-pound weight classes, the first two finals contested.
Holmes-Smith captured her state title in the 105-pound weight class on a pinfall 58 seconds into the second period of the championship match against Central-Phenix City’s Mariah Jones. Overall, the Enterprise wrestler won three tournament matches, all on pins, and didn’t allow a point in her run to the historic title.
“It feels really great,” Holmes-Smith said Sunday, roughly 17 hours after her historic title. “I am excited. I was glad I got my hand raised (by the referee, signaling the match winner) in the finals to be the first ever girls state champion in the 105-weight class. I was really happy and my team was there to support me, which was exciting. It was a pretty good time.”
All three captains of the Enterprise wrestling team plus a few other team members were in attendance to witness Holmes-Smith’s historic win as well support teammate Loriah Castro, who finished fourth in the 130-pound weight class after winning four of six matches.
The first-ever girls state championships were attended by 74 girls wrestlers throughout the state over 10 weight classes.
Holmes-Smith, who has been wrestling for more than two years and has won two national titles, entered the state meet with a 22-2 season record and was the top seed in the eight-person 105 bracket.
She said she knew of only one girl – Daphne’s Ellan Lassere – in the bracket. She was confident, though, about her chances based off her work and accomplishments.
“I was feeling confident,” Holmes-Smith said. “I listened to what my coaches have taught me as we have been preparing for this meet for a while. I felt pretty confident that I would do pretty well. I just had to do what my coaches told me to do and know that I worked really hard for it.”
After winning her first two matches, Holmes-Smith faced off in the finals against Jones, who beat Lassere, the No. 2 seed, 12-4 and pinned Thompson’s Zoey Blair, the No. 3 seed, early in the second period.
“I watched her first and second match and from the start of the first period, she was winded and breathing hard, going down to her knee,” Holmes-Smith said. “I knew I was good on my conditioning and I knew I could wear her out. I knew if I pushed the pace, she wouldn’t be able to hang in there.”
The finals were held under a spotlight in the middle of the mat with the rest of the gym lights turned off. It was her first experience with the set-up, but Wildcat coach Chris McFarland gave her some advice.
“So before my match, my coach told me, ‘Yeah, there might be a spotlight on you, there might be no lights around you and everybody is cheering at you, but the mat is the same. That is the same mat you just wrestled on earlier. Nothing has changed out there. You still have to go out there, give it your all and wrestle like you know how to,’” Holmes-Smith recalled. “I went out there with that mindset.”
The Wildcat wrestler dominated the opening period off a double-leg takedown roughly 28 seconds into the match and earning a two-point near fall and three-point near fall, both off a chicken wing/arm bar move, to seize a 7-0 lead.
To start the second period, Jones chose neutral where both wrestlers are on their feet in their stances – “I was actually smiling” said Holmes-Smith of Jones’ decision to a style she enjoys. The Enterprise wrestler quickly worked in a duck under takedown, pushing Jones straight down to her back.
Jones fought hard over the next 45 seconds to keep her left shoulder up, actually getting it over Holmes-Smith’s head at one point, but the Wildcat standout worked it back down. She then stepped over her legs to grapevine Jones’ legs to secure the pin 58 seconds into the second period.
“It was fun,” Holmes-Smith said of winning. “He (the referee) said he was going to spin me around then he raised my hand high up. That was special.”
In the opening round, she drew seventh-grader Kaylan Brown of Thompson, but neither wrestler drew much of a sweat as Holmes-Smith quickly took Brown down and pinned her in 15 seconds.
“She was running back from me (at the start),” Holmes-Smith said, noticing Brown was obviously nervous. “So my goal was to track her down. If not, try to get a stalling call on her because she was running backwards.
“When she got to the edge of the mat, I knew she would have to circle back in, so I let her go so she would come right into my double (leg takedown). When I took that double, she went straight to her back to a pin.”
With the quick win, she advanced to the semifinals against Deshler sophomore Emily Hill, who won her opening match on a second-period pin over Daphne’s Jenna MacDonald.
“I saw her wrestle in her first match and she tied up pretty high, so I was going to go out there and make sure I changed levels (of attack) and get my shots (down low toward the legs),” Holmes-Smith said.
She quickly earned a takedown (two points) and countered Brown’s defense with good wrist and arm control before turning her over via a merkle roll for a three-point near fall and a 5-0 lead by the end of the two-minute period.
Hill had choice of positions to start the second period and chose top, but Holmes-Smith foiled the strategy with a reverse, adding two points to go up 7-0. She tried to work in a three-quarter nelson or a cradle for roll overs but was denied by Brown’s defense and the score stayed the same through the period.
At the start of the third, Holmes-Smith chose the neutral position. She quickly earned a double-leg takedown 11 seconds in to increase her lead to 9-0 then rolled over a half nelson and made it stick for a pin 47 seconds into the period.
“I had it pretty tight,” Holmes-Smith said of the move. “I was like, ‘I got her. Just keep my head up and hips down (to complete the move) and wait for them to call them the pin.’”
Following a few more regular-season matches, Holmes-Smith, who has a 12-2 record against boys, according to her trackwrestling.com profile, now focuses on the traditional individual state tournament, set for Feb. 12-13 at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena. She hopes to make more history at that meet as only two girls have won a state tournament match, but neither placed in the top six in their weight class.
“I am looking forward to placing in that,” Holmes-Smith said. “I hope to win, but I really want to place. I also hope to help the team do well too.”
Overall, the Wiregrass had seven wrestlers – four from Northside Methodist, two from Enterprise and one from Dothan – compete in the state meet and all seven won at least one match. Northside Methodist’s Megan Chandler earned a silver medal at 165 and Kara Whitehead a bronze in the 120-pound weight class.