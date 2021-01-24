Enterprise girl wrestler Evelyn Holmes-Smith part of state history

Hill had choice of positions to start the second period and chose top, but Holmes-Smith foiled the strategy with a reverse, adding two points to go up 7-0. She tried to work in a three-quarter nelson or a cradle for roll overs but was denied by Brown’s defense and the score stayed the same through the period.

At the start of the third, Holmes-Smith chose the neutral position. She quickly earned a double-leg takedown 11 seconds in to increase her lead to 9-0 then rolled over a half nelson and made it stick for a pin 47 seconds into the period.

“I had it pretty tight,” Holmes-Smith said of the move. “I was like, ‘I got her. Just keep my head up and hips down (to complete the move) and wait for them to call them the pin.’”

Following a few more regular-season matches, Holmes-Smith, who has a 12-2 record against boys, according to her trackwrestling.com profile, now focuses on the traditional individual state tournament, set for Feb. 12-13 at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena. She hopes to make more history at that meet as only two girls have won a state tournament match, but neither placed in the top six in their weight class.

“I am looking forward to placing in that,” Holmes-Smith said. “I hope to win, but I really want to place. I also hope to help the team do well too.”

Overall, the Wiregrass had seven wrestlers – four from Northside Methodist, two from Enterprise and one from Dothan – compete in the state meet and all seven won at least one match. Northside Methodist’s Megan Chandler earned a silver medal at 165 and Kara Whitehead a bronze in the 120-pound weight class.

