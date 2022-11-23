Enterprise girl wrestlers Schultz, Smith win titles; stay unbeaten

Enterprise freshman Mackenzie Schultz and sophomore wrestling standout Evelyn Holmes-Smith both won individual titles at two different tournaments Tuesday and Wednesday to remain undefeated on the young season.

Schultz, in her first year of varsity competition, went 7-0 in the 165-pound weight class over the two days, topping it off in style with a 7-3 victory over two-time time state champion Kaylee Holder of Daphne in the finals of the Hewitt Grappling Girls Invite on Wednesday in Hewitt-Trussville.

Schultz went 3-0 at the Ricky Miller Memorial Tournament at Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, winning all of the matches on first-period pins with a combined time of 1 minute and 38 seconds, including the fastest time of 12 seconds.

Schultz went 4- 0 at the Hewitt tourney, adding first-round pins in the other matches to her win over Holder. She improved to 12-0 for the season.

Smith, wrestling in the 120-pound weight class, earned Most Valuable Wrestler honors at the Tuscaloosa tournament, winning all three matches on second-period pins and amassing a tournament high 43 points in matches before the pins. At Hewitt, she went 3-0, taking three wins by pins, including 23 seconds over Arab’s Maggie Whitaker in the finals. Smith is now 11-0 for the season.

Two other Wildcat wrestlers – Ally Whitman and Israel Holt -- won individual titles at the Ricky Miller Tournament. Whitman went 2-0 at the 107-pound weight class with a first-period pin and a win by injury default at the end of the first period. Holt won the 235-pound weight class, beating Oak Mountain’s Saeddie Taylor in two matches, one in 31 seconds, the other in 17 seconds.

Also at the Tuscaloosa tournament, Shalana Phillips, Denasia Lockhart and Ambrielle McKim all placed second. Phillips went 2-1 at 165 pounds, earning two pins outside of a loss to Schultz, while Lockhart went 1-1 in a three-person 185-pound bracket. McKim finished second in the two-wrestler 114-pound bracket.

Naomi Belgrave placed third, going 3-2 in the 145-pound weight class behind a 14-2 decision and two third-period pins.

Other Enterprise wrestlers at the meet were: Lauren Welch (0-3, 120 pounds), Emma Thomas (0-2, 126) and Asa Richardson (0-5, 145).

At the Hewitt tournament, McKim placed fourth in the 107-pound weight class, finishing 2-2 with a first-period pin and an 8-6 decision.

Other Wildcat wrestlers at the Hewitt tournament were Whitman (1-2, 100), Welch (0-2, 114), Thomas (0-2, 126), Richardson (0-2, 138), Mary McBride (0-2, 145), Belgrave (0-2, 145), Phillips (0-2, 165), Lockhart (0-2, 185) and Hart (2-2, 235).

As a team, Enterprise finished eighth out of 21 teams at the Hewitt-Trussville tournament.

Northside Methodist girls finish 14th

With just three girls competing, the Northside Methodist Academy girls wrestling team finished 14th out of 21 teams at the Hewitt Grappling Girls Invite on Wednesday in Hewitt-Trussville.

Josie Faison went 3-2 in the 152-pound weight class, while Tristin Robinson went 2-2 at 145 and Teegan Robinson finished 1-2 at 165.

Faison opened with a first-period pin over Brookwood’s Lainey Green before losing to Sparkman’s Reagan Grant on a third-period pin. She bounced back with a second-period pin over Sparkman’s Aiyana Seay and a first-period pin over Sparkman’s Katerina Nutter. She lost in the consolation semifinals to Daphne’s Riley Jefcoat in the second period.

Tristin Robinson won her first two matches, winning 8-4 over Auburn’s Fabiola Sanchez and pinning Daphne’s Annabella Harris in the third period before losing in the semifinals to Sparkman’s Akerah Artis on a pin with eight seconds left in the first period. She lost a consolation semifinal match to Auburn’s Sanchez 4-0.

Teegan Robinson earned an opening-round first-period pin over Piedmont’s Na’lani Robertson before losing to Daphne’s Kaylee Holder and Vestavia Hill’s Christiana Belcher on first-period pins.