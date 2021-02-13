Enterprise girls, boys soccer teams both go 1-2 at tournaments

The Enterprise girls soccer team went 1-2 at the Southern Shootout this weekend in Foley.

The Wildcats beat McGill-Toolen 2-0 in the opener before losing to Hewitt-Trussville 3-1 and to Fairhope 3-0.

Against McGill-Toolen, Emma Avery scored on an assist from Lauren Kinney and Ashlyn Purvis scored off an assist from Hope Yerdon. Defensively, Madilyn Webb earned six steals and Purvis had four. Lizzy Joreski had three saves in goal.

Versus Hewitt-Trussville, Avery scored the lone goal. Purvis and Webb had three steals each defensively. Kinney and Joreski shared time in goal with Joreski earning three saves and Kinney one.

In the finale against Fairhope, Purvis, Webb and Yerdon had three steals each. Joreski saved seven shots and allowed three scores in goal.

Enterprise boys tie one, lose two: The Enterprise boys soccer team tied Fort Payne 1-1 and lost to Vestavia Hills 7-0 and Dalton (Ga.) 10-0 at a tournament in Fort Payne this weekend.

Dante Buchanan scored off an assist from Jason Bustamonte against Fort Payne for the only score for the Wildcats, who enter this season after losing 12 seniors from last year.