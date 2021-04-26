Enterprise girls edge Auburn 3-2

ENTERPRISE – Sydney Garth came up with a ball that slid off an Auburn defender for a wide open shot in front of the goal and blasted it into the net in what would be the game-winner for Enterprise during a 3-2 playoff victory on Monday.

Garth’s goal with 24:05 to play in the game was the first lead for Enterprise during the night in the first-round Class 7A girls soccer battle at Bates Memorial Stadium.

The Wildcats’ defense then made the advantage stand in shutting out the Tigers in the second half.

On the final play of the opening half, Auburn’s Hannah Arnall got off a shot in front of the goal and pushed it past the Enterprise goalkeeper as the buzzer was sounding to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead and seemingly all of the momentum.

The play came as a result of a corner kick with the clock running down. The ball initially bounced off an Auburn player in front of the goal and Arnall was alertly there for the rebound and to put the ball into the net.

It didn’t take long for things to change once play resumed for the final 40 minutes.