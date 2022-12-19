Enterprise girls in fourth; Dothan ninth after opening day at Queen of South wrestling tournament

The Enterprise girls wrestling team was in fourth place and Dothan in ninth after Monday’s opening day of the Queen of the South Tournament at the Enterprise campus.

Sparkman and Daphne were in a close battle at the top with the Senators ahead 68-61 over the Trojans. Thompson held a slight edge over Enterprise for third with 37 points to the Wildcats 31. Niceville (Fla.) was in fifth with 21 points.

Dothan was in ninth place among the 10 teams with 14 points, ahead of Milton (Fla.) (10 points) and only one point behind Wewahitchka (Fla.) (15 points). Northridge (19) and Choctawhatchee (Fla.) (16) were in sixth and seventh.

The tournament featured three rounds of pool play on Monday, which was completed with exception of two matches that were moved to early Tuesday morning because of an injury to a wrestler that stopped the proceedings.

After the completion of those two matches, the tourney moves to an eight-wrestler bracket format on Tuesday starting at 9:30 a.m. Semifinals and consolation matches follow and the individual championship matches are set for 1 p.m. at the EHS Performance Arts Center (PAC).

Enterprise was paced by Evelyn Holmes-Smith, who was 2-0 with a bye in the 120-pound weight class. Holmes-Smith, a two-time Alabama state champion who improved to 19-0 on the year, pinned Daphne’s Sloane Dyess with 13 seconds left in the first round and Wewahitchka’s Madi Ferrell 23 seconds into their match.

Mackenzie Schultz finished with 1-0 record with a bye at 165 on the day, but has one of the two remaining three-round matches left when the tournament resumes Tuesday. She faces Daphne’s Taliah Wade in that match. Schultz, who is 18-0 on the season, pinned Enterprise teammate Shalana Phillips just nine seconds into the match for her win.

Mallory Ladd also went 1-0 on the day and received two byes in the 235-pound weight class, which featured only four wrestlers. All four are guaranteed a top four finish in the tournament.

Ambrielle Kim went 1-1 with a bye in the 107-pound weight class, earning a pin over Thompson’s Kelsey Seigler 31 seconds into the third period. Ally Wittman finished 1-2 at 100 pounds, opening with an 18-second pin over Dothan’s Kyra Mercer, and Naomi Belgrave was 1-2 at 145, pinning teammate Mary McBride in 33 seconds for her win.

In other EHS results, Lauren Welch (120, 0-1 with bye), Emma Thomas (126, 0-2 with a bye), Asa Richardson (138, 0-3), Mary McBride (145, 0-2 with a bye), Shalana Phillips (165, 0-2 with a bye) and Denasia Lockhart (185, 0-1 with two byes in five-wrestler bracket).

Dothan performance

Dothan was paced by Olivia Piasecki, who went 2-0 with a bye in the 132-pound weight class. Piasecki pinned Wewahitchka’s Avery Forehand 28 seconds into the match and Choctawhatchee’s Alexea Lawson 23 seconds into the match.

Siblings Kyra Mercer (100 weight class) and Tyra Mercer (107) both went 0-3, for Dothan while Adayani Hernandez (114) went 0-2 with a bye.

Top unbeatens

Four girls finished the opening day unbeaten at 3-0 and a fifth can reach the mark early Tuesday.

Daphne’s McKenzie Nguyen (107 weight class), Milton’s Airenna Gavere (138), Niceville’s Isabella Wall (100) and Thompson’s Aenaya Vines (138) all recorded 3-0 marks.

Daphne’s Kaylee Holder finished 2-0, but has one of the remaining third-round matches early Tuesday against Sparkman’s Kalea Loving.

Twelve other girls finished the day with 2-0 records with a bye.