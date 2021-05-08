Enterprise girls soccer finishes as state runner-up

“Everyone told us that she was very accurate and very strong,” Harrelson said. “We put four in the goal (area) once and she still got it over their heads and into the net.”

As expected, Harrelson said it was a physical match and that McDonald and Oak Mountain capitalized on the free kick opportunities, most on the 30-40 yard range.

“They were very physical,” Harrelson said of Oak Mountain. “I told our girls we were going to have been physical back. Fouls were called both ways, but No. 17 (McDonald), their free kicker, took advantage of those situations. She was very accurate. She is a good player.”

McDonald scored the first goal midway in the first half on a free kick, booting it just over the outstretched arms of Enterprise’s goalkeeper. Maynard scored her first goal late in the half for a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to put the match out of reach. Maynard scored the first one and McDonald the last two.

Kate Murray earned a second-straight shutout in goal for Oak Mountain.

Enterprise’s defense was led by Ashlyn Purvis, who had 10 takeaways. Madilyn Webb had nine takeaways and Kianna Lezcano had five.

“We had a few good runs where we connected some good passing combos and had a shot or two on frame,” Harrelson said. “The girls never quit. You would have never known they were down or getting beat 5-0. They hung in there and gave it all they had for 80 minutes.”