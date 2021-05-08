Enterprise girls soccer finishes as state runner-up

The Enterprise girls soccer team ran into a buzzsaw in Oak Mountain Saturday morning in the Class 7A state championship match at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park.
The Wildcats had no answer for Kierson McDonald, Kaitlin Maynard and the Eagles. McDonald scored three goals and Maynard two as Oak Mountain beat EHS 5-0 in the 7A title game.
The Wildcats, who ended the season with a 9-10-1 record, finished as state runner-up. It is the highest finish in girls soccer at the school. Four Wildcats teams have reached the state tournament before, most recently in 2018, but none reached the championship round.
“Overall, I am proud of the way the girls played this season,” Enterprise coach Jill Harrelson said of her team, which overcame several injuries, including the loss of senior goalkeeper Maggie Bryan in the first match of the season, as well as battling back from losing a lot of close matches during the season.
The Wildcats reached the championship round with a dramatic 2-1 shootout win over Smiths Station on Friday, winning on penalty kicks 4-1 after the teams finished regulation and two overtimes tied.
Oak Mountain (22-3-1) won its fourth girls state title and first since 2015. The Eagles captured the other titles in 2012 and 2014.
The Eagles outshot Enterprise 14-3 in taking the title win Saturday with four of their scores coming on free kicks. McDonald, who also scored the only goal in Oak Mountain’s semifinal win, was named the state tournament MVP after earning four goals in two matches, including three against EHS.
“Everyone told us that she was very accurate and very strong,” Harrelson said. “We put four in the goal (area) once and she still got it over their heads and into the net.”
As expected, Harrelson said it was a physical match and that McDonald and Oak Mountain capitalized on the free kick opportunities, most on the 30-40 yard range.
“They were very physical,” Harrelson said of Oak Mountain. “I told our girls we were going to have been physical back. Fouls were called both ways, but No. 17 (McDonald), their free kicker, took advantage of those situations. She was very accurate. She is a good player.”
McDonald scored the first goal midway in the first half on a free kick, booting it just over the outstretched arms of Enterprise’s goalkeeper. Maynard scored her first goal late in the half for a 2-0 lead.
The Eagles scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to put the match out of reach. Maynard scored the first one and McDonald the last two.
Kate Murray earned a second-straight shutout in goal for Oak Mountain.
Enterprise’s defense was led by Ashlyn Purvis, who had 10 takeaways. Madilyn Webb had nine takeaways and Kianna Lezcano had five.
“We had a few good runs where we connected some good passing combos and had a shot or two on frame,” Harrelson said. “The girls never quit. You would have never known they were down or getting beat 5-0. They hung in there and gave it all they had for 80 minutes.”