Enterprise girls soccer team advances to Class 7A semifinals

The Enterprise girls soccer team defeated Daphne 3-0 on Friday night at home to advance to the Class 7A semifinals next week in Huntsville.

The Wildcats will face Smiths Station at 1 p.m. on Friday for a chance to advance to the championship game the following day.

With 31:15 left in the opening half, Kaylee Richardson scored on an assist from Sydney Garth to get the Wildcats on the scoreboard.

Early in the second half, Garth scored on an assist from Summer Burress. The final goal came when Hope Yerdon found the net on an assist from Garth.

Madilyn Webb had 11 steals, Ashlyn Purvis had 10 and Jaden Boland six.

Lizzy Joreski had two saves in goal.