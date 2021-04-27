Enterprise girls surge in second half to down Auburn

In the final minutes as Auburn scrambled to get back on the scoreboard, the Wildcats repeatedly made fine plays defensively.

Ashlyn Purvis had eight steals, while Madilyn Webb and Kianna Lezcano each had seven and Ines Von Mahland had six.

“The back defensive line all played lights out,” Harrelson said.

Evelyn Holmes-Smith was also particularly noticeable controlling the ball for Enterprise towards the end of the game.

“She’s an eighth grader and she plays more like a junior or senior,” Harrelson said. “She’s very calm and can play anywhere you want her to. She can play 80 minutes hard.”

The first half had been evenly contested on both ends of the field.

The Tigers had opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes of the game when Ellie Hammer took a pass, made a nifty move to get in front for a clear shot past goalkeeper Lizzy Joreski.

Enterprise would tie it at 1-1 with 6:04 to go before halftime when Garth received a pass from Holmes-Smith down the middle and was able to get a shot past Aubrey Sarkowski, who came out of goal to challenge.