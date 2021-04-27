Enterprise girls surge in second half to down Auburn

ENTERPRISE – A last-second goal before halftime had given the Auburn girls soccer team a 2-1 lead and all of the momentum, but Enterprise wasn’t about to buckle under the pressure.
The season was on the line in what was a first round Class 7A playoff game at Bates Memorial Stadium on Monday night.
“I told the seniors, ‘You’ve got 40 more minutes … 100 percent every play,’” Enterprise coach Jill Harrelson recalled of her halftime speech.
Less than four minutes into the second half Enterprise tied it when Summer Burress scored on a free kick from about 20 yards out which sailed past Auburn goalkeeper Aubrey Sarkowski into the top of the net.
“She has had several goals like that on the free kick,” Harrelson said. “It just helped us relax a little bit and not feel like we were playing in a panic mode.”
With 24:05 remaining, Enterprise standout Sydney Garth broke free up the middle for a wide-open shot into the net that the goalkeeper had little chance to make it a 3-2 Wildcat advantage. Arianne Siegel had the assist.
“When Syd scored the third one, it gave them a lot of confidence,” Harrelson said.
The defense was solid as a rock from that point in shutting out Auburn in the second half as Enterprise made the one-goal lead hold up.
In the final minutes as Auburn scrambled to get back on the scoreboard, the Wildcats repeatedly made fine plays defensively.
Ashlyn Purvis had eight steals, while Madilyn Webb and Kianna Lezcano each had seven and Ines Von Mahland had six.
“The back defensive line all played lights out,” Harrelson said.
Evelyn Holmes-Smith was also particularly noticeable controlling the ball for Enterprise towards the end of the game.
“She’s an eighth grader and she plays more like a junior or senior,” Harrelson said. “She’s very calm and can play anywhere you want her to. She can play 80 minutes hard.”
The first half had been evenly contested on both ends of the field.
The Tigers had opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes of the game when Ellie Hammer took a pass, made a nifty move to get in front for a clear shot past goalkeeper Lizzy Joreski.
Enterprise would tie it at 1-1 with 6:04 to go before halftime when Garth received a pass from Holmes-Smith down the middle and was able to get a shot past Aubrey Sarkowski, who came out of goal to challenge.
It certainly appeared the two teams would go into the break tied before Hannah Arnall scored for Auburn at the buzzer to end the first 40 minutes. The play came as a result of a corner kick with the clock running down. The ball initially bounced off an Auburn player in front of the goal and Arnall was alertly there for the rebound and to put the ball into the net.
Joreski wouldn’t let another shot past and recorded 10 saves to get the win in goal.
Joreski, a junior, has been solid in goal this year in replacing senior Maggie Bryan, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of the season.
The win for Enterprise avenged an early-season 2-0 loss to Auburn.
“They’re a great team,” Harreslon said of Auburn. “When we played them last time we had two concussions and a torn ACL. They scored with about 13 seconds to go at the end of the game to make it 2.”
Harrelson hopes her team is peaking at the right time. The Wildcats advance to the second round of the playoffs against the winner of Tuesday’s Baker vs. Daphne game.
“The girls play with a lot of emotion,” Harrelson said. “They want to go to the Final Four. There are 10 seniors and all of them have played together since they were about 8 years old. Just a tight group.”