Enterprise girls win early-season soccer showdown over Dothan

In an early-season showdown between Class 7A, Region 3 rivals, Enterprise scored two long goals in the opening half to take charge on the way to a 4-1 win over Dothan in girls soccer at the Westgate Complex on Tuesday night.

Although Dothan was the aggressor in the opening minutes of the match, a 30-yard kick by Hope Yerdon about 17 minutes in that got over the outstretched fingertips of Dothan goalie Anika Kindred swung the momentum.

Yerdon was near the sidelines when she let rip with the booming shot that went off the hands of Kindred and into the net as the goalkeeper leaped up in trying to make the save.

In similar fashion, though not as far out, Madeline Holmes made it a 2-0 Enterprise advantage when she let loose with a kick on the right side that curved over the head of the Dothan goalkeeper and into the net midway through the first half.

Dothan had three good opportunities to score in the opening minutes of the match, but Enterprise goalkeeper Lizzy Joreski was up to the task.

A header by Taylor Daniel following a corner kick by Caroline Ezzell was saved by Joreski in the first five minutes of the contest.