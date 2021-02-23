Enterprise girls win early-season soccer showdown over Dothan

In an early-season showdown between Class 7A, Region 3 rivals, Enterprise scored two long goals in the opening half to take charge on the way to a 4-1 win over Dothan in girls soccer at the Westgate Complex on Tuesday night.
Although Dothan was the aggressor in the opening minutes of the match, a 30-yard kick by Hope Yerdon about 17 minutes in that got over the outstretched fingertips of Dothan goalie Anika Kindred swung the momentum.
Yerdon was near the sidelines when she let rip with the booming shot that went off the hands of Kindred and into the net as the goalkeeper leaped up in trying to make the save.
In similar fashion, though not as far out, Madeline Holmes made it a 2-0 Enterprise advantage when she let loose with a kick on the right side that curved over the head of the Dothan goalkeeper and into the net midway through the first half.
Dothan had three good opportunities to score in the opening minutes of the match, but Enterprise goalkeeper Lizzy Joreski was up to the task.
A header by Taylor Daniel following a corner kick by Caroline Ezzell was saved by Joreski in the first five minutes of the contest.
Aubrey Harrell of Dothan got a good look in front after a pass from Virginia Maddox, but Joreski came out to meet the kick and knock it down.
And Emma Yu had an opportunity in front that the Enterprise goalie made another nice save on before Enterprise eventually surged ahead with the 2-0 lead.
Late in the half, Kindred made a terrific save for Dothan on a shot from Summer Burress, who had maneuvered her way out front.
Sydney Garth of Enterprise missed just wide in the final minutes of the first half as the Wildcats led 2-0 at the break.
Dothan got on the scoreboard in the opening minutes of the second half when Ezzell scored on a penalty kick. Ezzell kicked to her right and the ball hit the corner crossbar and fell in for the goal.
But on the ensuing trip down the field, Enterprise pushed the lead back to two goals when Burress scored on a short shot with players bunched in front to make it 3-1.
Garth made it 4-1 midway through the second half when she got free down the right side and beat the goalie on a break-away opportunity.
Later in the half, Kaylee Richardson had a shot on goal from the right side for Enterprise that was nicely knocked down by Kindred.
The Wildcats and Wolves both played solid defense the final 15 minutes to finish out the match.