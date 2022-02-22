Enterprise golf team finishes fifth out of 16 at tourney

Staff reports
The Enterprise golf team finished fifth out of 16 teams in the two-day David Miller Memorial golf tournament hosted by UMS-Wright at the Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear.
Jon Ed Steed of Enterprise placed ninth individually in the tourney with a two-day 149, followed by teammates Nick Cook (154), Jackson Bailey (164), Gibson Charlton (165) and Hunter McCarty (170).
Mountain Brook won the tournament, followed by Auburn, Vestavia Hills and Fairhope.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!