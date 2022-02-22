 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise golf team finishes fifth out of 16 at tourney
0 Comments

Enterprise golf team finishes fifth out of 16 at tourney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
golf

The Enterprise golf team finished fifth out of 16 teams in the two-day David Miller Memorial golf tournament hosted by UMS-Wright at the Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear.

Jon Ed Steed of Enterprise placed ninth individually in the tourney with a two-day 149, followed by teammates Nick Cook (154), Jackson Bailey (164), Gibson Charlton (165) and Hunter McCarty (170).

Mountain Brook won the tournament, followed by Auburn, Vestavia Hills and Fairhope.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown unloads on Tom Brady, Bruce Arians in social media post

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert