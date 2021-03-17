Enterprise golf teams win at Prattville

The Enterprise girls and the boys Blue team won the rain-shortened tournaments in Prattville Tuesday at the RTJ Capitol Hill Senator Course.

The Lady Cats fired a three-person 168 to win he girls event, playing the back nine of the Senator course.

Isabella Holtz of Enterprise was medalist with a 51 and Hailey Rotenberry had a 57. Both earned all-tournament team honors. Meredith Black added a 60 to the team score. Ansley Gatlin carded a 63, though it didn’t count to the team total.

On the boys side, the Enterprise Blue team fired a four-person 148 to win the tournament. Enterprise’s second team, the White team, finished third with a 166.

Leading the Blue team were Jon Ed Steed, Nick Cook and Brady Wood. Steed fired a 36 and Cook and Wood carded a 37. Steed and Cook earned all-tournament team honors. Gibson Charlton added a 38 and Jackson Bailey had a non-counting 43.

The White team was led by Jaxon Whitworth with a 39 and Bryant Burns and AJ Castleberry with a 40 each. Brayden Green and Judah Talley both had a 47.