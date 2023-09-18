The area’s top high school golfer has made his college decision.

Jon Ed Steed, a junior at Enterprise High School and a two-time Dothan Eagle Golfer of the Year, announced a commitment Sunday night to play at Vanderbilt, one of the top programs currently in the nation.

He chose the Commodores over Alabama and Auburn, his other top schools. Vanderbilt finished last season tied for 11th nationally after finishing second in an NCAA Regional Tournament and second in the SEC in match play. The previous two seasons Vanderbilt was the SEC champion.

“The coaches there are great,” Steed said in a Dothan Eagle interview Monday. “Coach (Scott) Limbaugh and coach (Austin) Cody are probably my favorite two coaches in the SEC. It is one of the best college programs in the country right now and I want to be a part of it. It is the place for me and where I can get the best (coaching).”

The Wildcat golfer attended a camp at Vanderbilt in June and went for an official visit to the Nashville campus in Tennessee during the first week of August. He made his commitment to Vanderbilt after a phone conversion with Limbaugh on Sunday night.

“He has always told me that I was his man (top recruit) and he really wanted me to come. I really like them (the coaches), how they recruited me and how much they believe in me,” Steed said.

Steed said he felt for a while that Vanderbilt was probably his destination but continued to look at other schools. He visited Alabama just two weeks ago.

“I thought along the way I would go to Vanderbilt, but I wanted to make sure it was the right spot and to go see everything (at other schools),” Steed said. “I just thought it (Vanderbilt) was the right place for me.”

Steed is coming off a strong sophomore season at Enterprise, finishing tied for fourth at the AHSAA Class 7A State Tournament with two even par 72 rounds. He had a 72.3 stroke average for the season and placed in the top six in all 11 Wildcat tournaments, highlighted by four victories plus one second place finish, a third and two fourth-place showings.

This past summer, he qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur at the Daniel Island Club in Charleston, S.C. At that event, he tied for 25th place out of 264 golfers in stroke play with an even-par 71 and a 1-under 71 over two rounds to qualify for match play.

In the round of 64 in match, he played even with Rowan Sullivan for 18 holes before losing in a playoff. Sullivan eventually advanced to the round of eight.

Steed said he has several upcoming tournaments, most notably the PING Invitational on Oct. 6-9 in Bloomington, Ind.

He said there were many people to thank for his golf success and his opportunity to play college golf, but that he was especially thankful to his golf swing coach and trainer, Tolver Dozier, for “helping me get here.”

With his college commitment now announced, Steed is ready to focus on the rest of the fall season before shifting to his junior season at Enterprise.

“I want to finish the (fall) season strong and have a good high school season,” Steed said.