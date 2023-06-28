The third time was indeed the charm for Enterprise’s Jon Ed Steed.

In his third attempt in three years, the Enterprise golfer broke through and qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championships on Wednesday during a qualifying tournament at the Country Club of Birmingham.

Steed, a rising Enterprise High junior, shot a 2-under par 69 to tie for third place and earn a spot for U.S. Junior Amateur at the Daniel Island Club in Charleston, S.C. The top four finishers at Wednesday’s qualifier earned a spot for the championships set for July 24-29.

“It feels good,” Steed said. “It took me three years. I played it three years in a row and didn’t make it (the last two). I had a good chance last year. This year, I finally got it together and got it done. It feels great.”

Starting on the back nine of the Country Club of Birmingham course, a strong finish before the turn sparked Steed, who earned four birdies over five holes from 14 to 18. The stretch pushed him to 3-under. He had a bogey on No. 1 and on No. 4 on the front side with a birdie on No. 3 before finishing his round with five straight pars to end up at 2-under.

“I hit my driver really well today and I putted really good,” Steed said. “I made a bunch of big putts. I ran in a few birdie putts on the back nine. I hit my wedges really good. That was probably the biggest thing. I hit a lot of wedges out there. I had them dialed in.”

As one of the earlier starters on the day, Steed was in the clubhouse in third place with his 2-under, hoping no one else would better his score. One of the last golfers, Josiah Gilbert of Australia, had a chance to forge a three-way tie and a potential playoff with Steed and Birmingham’s Chase Kyes, who also finished 2-under. Gilbert, who qualified out of the Birmingham Country Club last year, needed a birdie on the final two holes to force the tie, but earned a par on 17 and fell a stroke short.

“I was excited,” Steed said upon realizing he advanced to the U.S. Junior Championship.

He finished seven strokes better than his round at the Country Club of Birmingham a year ago when he finished with a 76 and was six shots off the fourth qualifying spot. He shot a 77 in his first Junior qualifying tournament two years ago.

“I got better off the tee,” Steed said of the difference from last year to this year. “It is a very tight course and I struck the drivers really well and got wedges down better. I was able to get some birdies this time.”

Steed had a sluggish start to his round Wednesday, but caught fire after a couple of holes.

“I started with a par 5 (at No. 10) and I should have made a birdie, but I missed about a 5-6 footer,” Steed said. “Then I hooked an iron left into the bunker and I was short sided (of green) and ended up making bogey (at No. 11) then I came back on the next hole on a short par 4 – an easy hole – and I made par.

“I birdied 14 – I had maybe a putt from 5 feet. I should have birdie 15 – a par 5. I was on the green side and I had a terrible chip. Then after that I got it going with my driver. I didn’t miss any fairway and I putted lights out. I made three birdies in a row.”

All three birdie putts were within five feet, said Steed.

He ran into trouble on the turn at No. 1.

“A creek runs in the fairway and I hit a three wood into the creek,” Steed said of water roughly 80 yards from the hole. “I took a drop and hit a wedge within 5-10 feet and missed the putt for par. It wasn’t really a bad tee shot. I just hit it too far.”

Three holes later, he hit a wedge within an inch of posting a two-shot score on the par 4 No. 4 hole, but had to settle for birdie. After a bogey on four, he said he played “solid” down the stretch with the five straight pars to finish his round.

Steed has a couple of other tournaments coming up before playing at the U.S. Junior Amateur, starting July 24. The first three rounds are stroke play. The top 64 finishers after stroke play then advance to match play until the champion is determined.