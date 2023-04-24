Following 27 holes of best ball and scramble play on Monday, the Enterprise boys golf team was in the lead at the two-day Raider-Eagle Invitational at the Highland Oaks Golf Course.

The Wildcats had a 254 score, 20 strokes better than Auburn (274) at the top of the 14-team field. Smiths Station was third with a 282 with St. Paul’s a stroke behind at 283 and Daphne and Northside Methodist also close after 284 scores on Monday.

Bayside Academy (291), Opp (293), Tuscaloosa County (296), Houston Academy (298), Trinity (301), Montgomery Academy (304), Providence Christian (320) and Orange Beach (350) round out the team standings.

Enterprise’s trio of Jon Ed Steed, Gibson Charlton and Luke Thornton recorded a three-team best ball round of 127, while the tandem of Nick Cook and Jack Bailey had a 66, second to Auburn on the two-man best ball pairings. Steed, Charlton and Thornton had a three-man total of 30, tied with two other groups for the lowest total. Cook and Bailey added a 31.