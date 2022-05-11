Enterprise High athletes recognized during signing ceremony

ENTERPRISE – Nineteen Enterprise High athletes walked across the stage one by one and took a seat at a table in front of an auditorium on campus full of classmates, coaches, family and friends.

It’s was their special day at the school with each being recognized for signing an athletic scholarship – 16 having signed earlier this school year and three doing so during the ceremony.

There were 10 sports included during the signings – basketball, football, volleyball, wrestling, baseball, Esports, golf, softball, tennis and track.

This was a day to bring all the signees back together before the end of the school year to be recognized as a group. A short bio of achievements about each player was read by athletics director Trent Trawick as they were introduced to a chorus of cheers.

When it concluded, Enterprise athletics director Trawick had a few words to share.

“Athletes we wish you the best of luck,” Trawick said at the conclusion of the ceremony. “We congratulate you and thank you at the same time.

“We look forward to reading and hearing of all of your accomplishments in the next several years as you move on to the next chapter of your life.

“But remember as we always say around here – you’re always welcomed in the home of Enterprise High School, because once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”

The following is a listing of the signees, what sport they signed for and where they will be attending college.

Tomar Hobdy, basketball, Enterprise State Community College: Hobdy was a Class 7A all-state honorable mention selection in helping the Wildcats win the Class 7A state title.

Elijah Terry, basketball, State College of Florida (Manatee-Sarasota): Terry was the MVP of the Class 7A state champion Wildcats this past season and a finalist for the 7A Player of the Year award.

Darrell Davis, football, Doane University (Crete, Neb.): Davis played on every special team for the Wildcats this past season and also played on both sides of the football when called on.

Nick Cox, football, University of West Florida (Pensacola): Cox played five different positions across the offensive line and graded 85 percent on all blocking assignments in starting every game as a junior and senior.

Quentin Hayes, football, Air Force Academy: Hayes had 2,201 years passing with 27 touchdowns and rushed for 1,432 yards and 13 scores during his senior season with the Wildcats.

Hannah Chang, volleyball, Georgia College and State University (Milledgeville): Chang was selected to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team as a senior after earning 544 kills and 223 blocks.

Zationna Horne, volleyball, L.B. Wallace (Andalusia): Horne had 266 kills, 102 blocks and 105 digs while competing in 208 varsity sets.

Kayden Taylor, volleyball, Enterprise State Community College: Taylor had 92 aces, 14 assists and 203 digs for the Wildcats.

Joye Anderson, basketball, L.B. Wallace (Andalusia): Anderson received the Wildcats’ Defensive Award, Most Dependable Award and the Highest Free Throw Percentage Award during her senior season.

Jaida Gosha, basketball, Enterprise State Community College: Gosha was selected to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team in 2021 and 2022 and had the highest rebound and scoring average for the Wildcats as a senior.

Dashia Nelson, basketball, L.B. Wallace (Andalusia): Nelson was a team captain as a senior and played three years on the varsity, compiling 588 points, 243 rebounds and 190 steals.

Zach McFarland, wrestling, Brewton-Parker College (Mount Vernon, Ga.): McFarland, with an overall record of 149-18 over four years, is the first wrestler to sign a scholarship from Enterprise.

Noah Loy, baseball, Coastal Alabama South (Bay Minette): Loy is a three-time member of the Perfect Game All Tournament Team and selected to the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star event.

Will Powell, baseball, Enterprise State Community College: Over the past two seasons, Powell had a .337 batting average with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 57 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

Daultyn Bradley, Esports, University of Montevallo: Bradley was the Alabama High School Rocket League MVP in 2021 and participated in three state playoffs, finishing in the Sweet 16 twice and the Elite 8 once.

Hailey Rotenberry, golf, Enterprise State Community College: Rotenberry is the first to receive a golf scholarship from ESCC, which will field a team for the first time this coming year.

Emma Faulk, softball, Auburn University of Montgomery: A team captain as a senior, Faulk had a .329 batting average with 58 RBIs, 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and an on base percentage of .476 over the past two seasons.

Evan Stewart, tennis, Gadsden State: Playing six years on varsity, Stewart compiled a 122-44 record and is ranked in the USTA Top 25 in Alabama.

Kendrett Green, track, Waldorf University (Forest City, Iowa): Green finished in third place in the 4x100 at sectionals and second place in the 4x100 at the regional.