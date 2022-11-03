Enterprise High softball player Jackson signs with ESCC

Positivity and versatility.

Those two words come to mind for Enterprise head softball coach Katie Stump and Enterprise State Community College softball coach Clair Goodson on Thursday when talking about EHS softball player Jamie Jackson.

Jackson, a senior pitcher and outfielder with the Wildcats, signed to play college softball for ESCC and held a signing ceremony on Thursday morning at the high school.

“Jamie is a kid you never have to worry about. She is always going to have positive energy. She is always going to be a good teammate and she will always give you her best, give her all day-in and day-out,” Stump said of her senior player.

Goodson noted Jackson, in addition to her roles as a pitcher and outfielder with the Wildcats, has also played at first base and catcher during her softball career, especially in travel ball.

“She is so versatile,” Goodson said. “She is one of those kids that wherever you need her or want her, she will do her best at it and will work extra to make sure when practice comes around, she is ready to go at that position.

“She is one of the best kids. She is so excited to be part of our program and that is important to me – a kid that wants to be a part of your program and come in and be a part of what I am trying to do.”

Goodson projects the Wildcat senior as a pitcher and first baseman on the collegiate level.

“Jamie pitches and will be able to play first. I can’t wait to see what she can do. The fall will be important to see what she can do with the bat and I can’t wait to see her in the circle for us.”

Stump also noted Jackson’s versatility.

“Definitely offense is her strong suit, but on the defensive side, she gives us so much versatility,” Stump said. “When we are practicing, she is practicing in the outfield, practicing in the infield and practicing pitcher. She is just a super versatile player. She is comfortable in multiple positions and that gives her an edge moving on.”

Jackson believes her positive outlook is one of her major traits.

“I am good at bringing positivity to a team and I am very good at making connections with all my teammates on and off the field,” Jackson said.

The opportunity to sign to play college ball is something that Jackson said she has wanted to do for some time.

“It feels great,” Jackson said of signing. “It is lifetime dream that I have been looking forward to and have been working for for a long time, so it is really good to finally accomplish it.”

Seeing Goodson’s connections with her players was a major reason why Jackson said she decided to play for the Boll Weevil program.

“I really like how coach Goodson is very player-oriented and I like all of her passion and how she makes such a connection with her players,” Jackson said. “That is a big factor that I love when coaches are personable with their players.”

Jackson will be joined at ESCC by her best friend, Kirsten Sunday, a New Brockton softball player who sign with the Boll Weevils on Nov.18.

In signing with ESCC, Jackson goes from the high school on the north side of the Boll Wevvil Circle in Enterprise to the junior college on the south side, just four miles down the road. Playing in town was another part in her decision to sign with Enterprise State.

“That was also a factor,” Jackson said when asked if staying home was in decision-making. “Family is important to me and I wanted my parents to be able to come watch my games.”