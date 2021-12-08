Enterprise High tennis player Evan Stewart signs to play college tennis at Gadsden State

His sister, Charli Spivey, lives not far away in Birmingham, another positive to attending Gadsden State.

On the court, Stewart said his mental game is among his strengths, especially in his desire to fight for every point.

“I don’t give up on any points,” Stewart said. “Even if it is a long shot, I won’t give up on the point. If I am out of breath, they might think they have the winner and think they have the point, but I will be right there when they least expect it to keep the ball in play and get the point.

“I think I play smart and I have a thought process for every shot. I play accurate too.”

His describes his best stroke as his forehand “because I am able to place the ball precisely where I want it to set me up for the point.”

Another strength in his game now is his play at the net, something he recently improved on, he says.

“Currently I think my strength is getting to the net,” Stewart said. “I worked a lot on it this summer. Just really getting to the net and playing my tennis.”