Enterprise High tennis player Evan Stewart signs to play college tennis at Gadsden State

Seven years ago as a fifth grader, Enterprise’s Evan Stewart was first introduced to the sport of tennis by his older sister’s boyfriend at the time, a member of the high school tennis team.
Now a senior in high school, Stewart’s introduction turned into a love for the sport and has now landed him a scholarship to play it on the college level.
Stewart signed last Friday to play tennis at Gadsden State College.
“It was surreal,” Stewart said Tuesday night about last week’s signing. “It was hard to believe that all of the things I have worked have come together so quickly, like the process. Getting the chance to do what I love (in college) is so exciting.”
As a kid, Stewart played baseball, but didn’t like the lack of activity at times in the sport. His sister, Charli, was attending Enterprise High School at the time and dating Sam Blackburn, a member of the Wildcat tennis team, who suggested the Enterprise youth try tennis.
It didn’t take long for Stewart to be hooked on the more fast-paced sport.
“I was such an energetic kid and I didn’t like having to sit in the outfield and infield not having a ball hit to me,” Stewart said. “But in tennis, I am always moving. It is always on me. I don’t have to worry about anyone else. Unless I am playing doubles, I can play my game and always have something to do.”
Tennis is now a major part of his life, with practices in Panama City and lessons in Dothan with Kenny West at the Westgate Tennis Center in addition to playing for the Wildcats and in tournaments throughout the area during the summer.
Stewart said his goal was to play college tennis and he sent out emails to college coaches during the spring and summer. Gadsden State reached out to him late in the summer.
In an interesting twist, Stewart had some common bond with Gadsden State’s coach, Ernest “Buster” Stewart. In addition to the same last name, Enterprise’s Stewart’s dad also shares the same first name of Ernest.
After talking with Gadsden State’s Stewart, Enterprise’s Stewart visited the campus and had a tryout with the program. He had the opportunity to hit with the Cardinals coach, even playing a few points, which allowed the Gadsden State coach to get a feel for the Wildcat tennis standout’s game, strokes and his tennis I.Q.
“I really liked the program,” Stewart said. “My coach from last year who I have known since I have been playing tennis – Chas Hannen – went to Gadsden State. Brett Blackburn, Sam’s little brother, went to Gadsden State. So a few people that I know told me great things about the school and the program and I met one of the players when I went to the dorm (on the visit) and he seemed like a nice guy. It felt like the right fit.”
His sister, Charli Spivey, lives not far away in Birmingham, another positive to attending Gadsden State.
On the court, Stewart said his mental game is among his strengths, especially in his desire to fight for every point.
“I don’t give up on any points,” Stewart said. “Even if it is a long shot, I won’t give up on the point. If I am out of breath, they might think they have the winner and think they have the point, but I will be right there when they least expect it to keep the ball in play and get the point.
“I think I play smart and I have a thought process for every shot. I play accurate too.”
His describes his best stroke as his forehand “because I am able to place the ball precisely where I want it to set me up for the point.”
Another strength in his game now is his play at the net, something he recently improved on, he says.
“Currently I think my strength is getting to the net,” Stewart said. “I worked a lot on it this summer. Just really getting to the net and playing my tennis.”
Last year, Stewart, playing at No. 2 singles, helped the Wildcat boys team advance to the state tournament, but he lost in the first round of the state meet in three sets to Spain Park’s Brenton Cate, 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.
“I wasn’t completely happy with my performance,” Stewart said. “I know I could have done better. I made mistakes I normally don’t make. I hope to fix those mistakes this year and improve. I plan on going much further this year.”
To that end, Stewart says he has to work on a couple of aspects of his game before the season in the spring.
“To cut off all unforced errors and try to make sure to stay set on 100 percent of my goal,” Stewart said. “To not get frustrated – that was one of my problems that I worked on this summer – and to preserve and do better than I did last year.”
After the spring and some summer tournaments, it will then be off to Gadsden for Stewart to continue playing the sport he loves.