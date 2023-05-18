ENTERPRISE – Enterprise High senior Jordan Hines proved plenty this past season on the basketball court, but he’s eager to prove even more at nearby Enterprise State Community College.

“I’m just going to make this town happy,” Hines said. “I’m going to do a lot. I’ve got a lot to prove.”

Hines, a 6-foot-5 forward who led the Wildcats in scoring with an average of 13 points per game and rebounding with an average of nine per contest, signed to continue his athletic and academic career at ESCC on Thursday afternoon.

Two years ago Hines was part of the Class 7A state championship team at Enterprise, but the Wildcats fell off a bit this past season, finishing 16-9 and losing in the first round of the South Regional.

It’s made Hines even more motivated as he starts his journey on the college level.

“Especially after last year coming up short in high school, I’ve still got unfinished business,” Hines said. “I wasn’t really highly recruited, so that really makes me go harder in knowing I have the talent and knowing I put in the work and was overlooked.”

Enterprise High head coach Rhett Harrelson certainly believes Hines is the type player that will continue to progress at the next level.

“There’s no doubt about it,” Harrelson said. “He’s going to continue to work really hard … he’s super coachable, great kid and great family … so there’s no doubt in my mind he’ll continue to get better.

“We just had our banquet and he was our hard-hat award winner … just dirty, grimy, tough award that we gave out. He was also our Wildcat award winner, which exemplifies who we want in our program in terms of a student, a person and a player.

“He won a lot of games as an Enterprise Wildcat and certainly will be missed.”

ESCC head coach Jeremaine Williams has watched Hines often over the years and is glad to add him to the Boll Weevils’ roster.

“Coming in at the college level, you want a player who will come in and work hard,” Williams said. “Enterprise did a great job of instilling that in him, so he’s coming into a program where we work hard and he’ll be used to it.

“One of the main things I saw about Jordan is that he wants to be here. Coming in this next year, he’s going to play the four (position) for us. We’re going to put him in a lot of positions where he can step out and shoot a lot.”

Williams is always happy to sign a local product.

“It’s a big, big plus when you get somebody who is close to home and give him the opportunity to play at the college level in front of family and friends,” Williams said. “Overall just a great kid. In high school I watched him in a lot of games and he did the little things that don’t go on the scoreboard.”

Hines knows it will take some adjusting on the college level, but he’s ready for the challenge.

“I really say I’m a big man, but I know I have to work outside because of my height,” Hines said. “I’m most comfortable with the inside, but I’ve still got an outside game.”

Hines thanked his family for helping him get in a position to sign.

“I have a really good support system … no matter what they support me the most and come to my games and talked to me after my games,” Hines said. “Even when I have a good game, they still tell me what I did wrong. They keep me going and keep my striving.”

He’s thankful for what he learned as a player under Harrelson as well.

“Ever since I was in middle school and he came to watch me, when I moved up, he’s been with me ever since,” Hines said. “He’s been a great coach … one of the best coaches I’ve ever had, definitely.”