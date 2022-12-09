Enterprise High's Lily Rhoades signs to play volleyball at Enterprise State

As the coach of Houston Academy’s volleyball team for several seasons, Vanessa Howell always admired the play of opposing player, Enterprise libero Lily Rhoades.

Now, the Enterprise State Community College volleyball coach has the opportunity to coach Rhoades.

Rhoades, a senior at Enterprise High School, signed to play college volleyball for Howell and the Enterprise State Boll Weevils on Friday afternoon.

“It feels good (to sign),” Rhoades said. “I am excited. Coach Vanessa is an amazing coach and I am excited to get to practice with her.”

Rhoades said she choose ESCC because of the campus closeness as well as the close bond of the team.

“I wanted to stay close to home and be close with my family and they can come watch me play. The team chemistry there was really good,” Rhoades said.

Rhodes, who has played volleyball since the seventh grade, excelled mostly on defense for Enterprise, but was also stellar in passing and in serving. This past season in 49 matches, she earned 460 digs, 119 assists and 72 aces. She also had 19 kills.

Rhoades’ efforts helped Enterprise finish with a 42-9 record and an appearance in the AHSAA Class 7A state tournament.

“I am super excited about signing Lily,” said Howell, who enters her second season as the ESCC volleyball coach. “I have been watching her for so many years, wishing I could coach her. Now I get the chance. She is one of those players that is so dynamic and so fast on her feet. She is also a vocal leader and a good all-around player who is competitive and a good teammate. You can tell that by watching her play.

“You can also tell she wants her teammates to succeed and she wants to succeed. She is very competitive. She is one of those I won’t have to motivate because she wants to do better herself.”

Enterprise High school Jennifer Graham said Rhoades has been a valuable player for the Wildcats through the years.

“She is a class act in the classroom, on the court and her leadership is bar none,” Graham said. “She will be a tough kid to replace.

“Her teammates looked up toward her. She is 110 miles per hour in everything she does whether it is in the game or putting up the nets to taking down the nets to practice. We are excited for her to seek out her dreams to play at the next level.”

Rhoades said playing near home gives her a chance to stay close to not only her family, but her Enterprise High friends, especially her Wildcat teammates.

“I am excited that I am close that I can go watch them and they can come watch me and we can still do stuff together and be around each other,” Rhoades said.

As for her first season at Enterprise, Rhoades said she doesn’t have any goals except to play and contribute to the Boll Weevils.

“Not really,” Rhoades said, when asked if she had goals for her freshman season at ESCC. “I am just there to play. I just want to play.”

Howell said jumping to the college level can be a tough assignment for an incoming player, but felt Rhoades would be up to that challenge.

“She will rise to the occasion because of who she is and her willingness to get better all the time,” Howell said. “She will deliver I am sure.”