Enterprise JV wins Raider Invitational

Enterprise’s junior varsity volleyball team won Houston Academy’s Raider JV Invitational on Saturday, going undefeated in five matches.

The Wildcats beat Northside Methodist 25-20, 25-23, Houston Academy No. 2 28-26, 25-19 and Carroll 25-9, 25-17 in pool play. They beat Houston Academy No. 1 in the bracket semifinals 25-15, 25-19 and beat Houston Academy No. 2 in the finals 23-25, 25-13 15-11.

On the day, Alivia Freeman earned team-highs of 28 kills and 16 blocks, while Karis Snell delivered team highs of 12 aces and 23 digs. Lily Stracener had a team-high 32 assists plus 11 aces. Ella Little had nine aces, 26 assists and nine digs and Katie Warren had eight aces, seven kills and seven digs.

Riley Stewart had 15 kills, Kaelynn Green 10 kills and Annalynn Hanson eight kills. Morgan Williams had eight blocks.