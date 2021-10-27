Enterprise, Kinston eliminated from volleyball state tournament

The volleyball seasons for Enterprise and Kinston both came to a close Wednesday with first-round losses at the AHSAA State Championships in Birmingham.

Enterprise fell to top-ranked Spain Park 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 in a Class 7A quarterfinal match and Kinston dropped a 25-8, 25-11, 25-12 decision to top-ranked Donoho in Class 1A quarterfinal action.

Enterprise finished the season with a 37-13 record and Kinston with a 28-11 record.

Heather Holtz delivered 28 assists and seven digs and Hannah Chang earned nine kills and two aces for Enterprise in Wednesday’s loss. Jadyn Britton tallied six kills and six digs. Zationna Horne had four kills. Lily Rhoades had a team-high 17 digs.

Kinston was led in its loss by Sydney Smith with 28 digs, five blocks, four assists and two kills and by Blair Wyrosdick with 24 digs and 16 assists.

Pike Liberal Arts ousted: Pike Liberal Arts lost in four sets to Tuscaloosa Academy on Wednesday in the opening round of the AISA Class AAA State Tournament in Montgomery.

The Patriots lost 25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20.

Emily Bryan had 11 kills and Mikalah Griffin and Mari Grace Brooks had six kills each for Pike Lib. Griffin also earned three blocks.

The loss ended Pike Liberal Arts’ season.