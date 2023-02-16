MONTGOMERY – Trailing by eight at halftime in Thursday’s Class 7A South Regional semifinal, Enterprise head girls basketball coach Allen Catrett and his assistant coaches had a message for his team.

“We challenged them that you have 16 minutes to fight hard,” Catrett said.

The Lady Wildcats responded, rallying from the deficit and earning a 45-41 win over No. 6-ranked Davidson at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum to keep their season alive.

Enterprise (19-11) advanced to Monday’s 9 a.m. regional championship game at Garrett Coliseum to play the winner of Prattville and Mary G. Montgomery. Those two teams had their game moved to Saturday after the AHSAA stopped play Thursday after two games because of approaching bad weather and travel issues for teams.

Enterprise will enter the regional finals after a strong second-half surge against the Warriors.

“The girls stepped up to the challenge,” Catrett said. “You could tell they wanted it.”

Enterprise fell behind 8-0 less than two minutes into the game and trailed by as many as 14 in the first half (24-10) before cutting the margin to eight (26-18) by halftime.

Within four minutes of the second half, Enterprise, sparked by two Brooklyn Kemmerlin 3-pointers, a basket by Aziya Purcell and two Sarah Amos free throws, had tied the game at 28.

The ’Cats took the lead – their first of the day – at 33-32 after a layup and free throw by Amos with 2:11 left in the third.

“We just started settling in and started playing our game,” Catrett of the second half. “We got patient with the basketball, but we also attacked and started finishing shots. The biggest thing is we quit turning the ball over.”

The Warriors eased out to a 36-34 lead as the third quarter ended off a Cristyle Mauldin jumper and led by three (39-36) with 5:38 left, but the Wildcat defense didn’t allow another Warrior basket the rest of the way.

Amos scored on a layup with 5:26 left and Makayla Bass scored on a jumper with 4:38 left to give EHS a 40-39 lead.

Bass added a free throw for a two-point lead before Davidson’s Awa Diouf hit 1-of-2 free throws with 1:11 left, making it 41-40.

Enterprise missed on two shots and Davidson one before the Wildcats’ Alexis Reed converted a layup with 20 seconds left for a 43-40 lead. Reed missed a free throw after her layup that could have extended the margin to four.

Davidson’s Mauldin missed a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, but Enterprise’s Reed missed a free throw six seconds later, giving the Warriors one last hope.

A Wildcat foul with two seconds left put Davidson’s Janice Adjessom to the line. She missed the first free throw and made the second, cutting the EHS lead to two.

Davidson fouled Kemmerlin with one second left and the Wildcat junior hit two free throws to seal up the victory.

Kemmerlin led Enterprise with 19 points. Amos followed with 11 points and seven rebounds. Bass added seven points and had a team-high nine rebounds.

Davidson, which finished the season with a 27-5 record, was led by Mauldin with 10 points and nine rebounds and by Adjessom with eight points.

The victory was the 10th in the last 13 games for Enterprise

“We want to continually get better,” Catrett said. “We started the season 3-5 and at the Christmas break we were 9-9.

"We decided to do things better and that is what we are doing. Hey, we need to go out and win at least one more ball game.”