Enterprise Lady Wildcats reach soccer championship game

The lone goal in regulation by Enterprise came by Sydney Garth with 6:01 left in the first half to tie the match going into intermission.

“She shot it from around the top of the 18 – just a hard driven ball,” Harrelson said. “Really, their only goal was an own-goal for us. They crossed it and our defender knocked it into our goal. She went to save it – I think she went to head the ball – and it just went the opposite direction.”

Joresky recorded five saves in regulation, while Smiths Station goalkeeper Savannah Harlan made three saves in what was a defensive-oriented match.

It was the second time Enterprise defeated Smiths Station this season, the other being an 8-3 victory during a regular-season match, though the score was just 1-1 at halftime.

“We kept our same formation that we played them before, the 4-3-3, but they definitely were defensive-minded I think just because we had scored so many goals against them last time,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson expects a physical match against Oak Mountain.

“I just told them to expect that it is going to be a physical game,” Harrelson said. “Usually, any team we play from the north is a very physical game.

“We just have to limit our touches to move the ball quickly to beat their defense and to keep it from being so physical that they just totally knock you off the ball. We have a lot of speed and we plan on using it.”