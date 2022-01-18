Enterprise lures Ben Blackmon from Spanish Fort as new football coach

ENTERPRISE—Moments after being hired as the new head football coach at Enterprise on Tuesday afternoon, Ben Blackmon was ready to meet his team with an important message.
“The biggest thing we have to do is establish our culture,” Blackmon said. “Everything we do matters. Everything we do matters from the way we talk to the way we walk to our body language to our grades as students to how we behave in the community – everything matters in how they represent Enterprise High School and represent their teammates.”
Blackmon, a head coaching veteran of 15 years with a career record of 129-52 (.712 percentage), was approved as the Wildcat new head coach Tuesday during a special called board meeting of the Enterprise Board of Education.
He comes to Wildcat Country after a highly successful seven-year tenure at Spanish Fort where he guided the Toros to a 77-18 record, highlighted by an undefeated Class 6A state title team in 2015 and Class 6A state runner-up teams in 2019 and 2020. Six of his seven teams advanced to the state quarterfinals and all won at least nine or more games. He amassed a 49-5 region record and a 20-6 record in state playoffs games at Spanish Fort.
Blackmon replaces Rick Darlington, who resigned last month to take the head coaching job at DeLand (Fla.). The Enterprise job represents the highest classification level for Blackmon, who has guided two 5A programs and a 6A team.
“In this process of searching for a coach, there was no doubt he was the No. 1 candidate that we wanted to be here at Enterprise,” Enterprise principal Stan Sauls said. “His record speaks for itself, being at Spanish Fort from 2015-21 for seven years with a 77-18 record, won the state championship in 2015 and state runner-up in 2019 and 2020 at Spanish Fort. Not only is he a great football coach, he is an even better family man.”
Enterprise athletic director Trent Trawick was also excited to get Blackmon after a one-month process.
“We feel Ben was the right guy for the job,” Trawick said. “He was our leader all along. The process took a little longer than expected, but obviously the result is definitely worth the wait. We are excited to have him. We feel like he will be a great fit not only at our school, but in our community as well.”
Blackmon, who is in his early 40s, initially turned down the Wildcat job because of family issues, but got a second chance from Enterprise superintendent Dr. Zel Thomas, Sauls and Trawick.
“They approached me before Christmas and there were some things family-wise that we didn’t know for a while if it was going to work out and I actually turned it down,” Blackmon said.
“Then it came back around over the weekend and we felt it was the right opportunity to do it.”
Blackmon said the issues related to his wife’s job back in Spanish Fort with the State Department of Education.
“(It had to do with) my wife and her position,” Blackmon said. “When you make a move like this, you want to make sure it is right for everybody and we had to go through that process.
“There were certain things we weren’t certain of, not necessarily of Enterprise, but in our situation and that kind of worked itself out over the time. We have got great people here – Dr. Thomas, Mr. Sauls and Mr. Trawick kept in touch with me over time as we developed a friendship and it became an opportunity again and we decided we were going to take this opportunity.
“We are just excited about the opportunity to come and be a part of the community and immerse ourselves in it and to try to build a football program where the kids love each other, love their coaches and love their community.”
Blackmon is no stranger to Enterprise. He played against the Wildcats while in high school at R.E. Lee of Montgomery, noting his sophomore season ended in a playoff game at Enterprise’s old home of Bates Memorial Stadium, located just outside of Tuesday’s board meeting. He also faced EHS several times while as an assistant coach at Opelika from 2001-06.
Now he will have the opportunity to coach at Enterprise’s newest home, Wildcat Stadium. His EHS debut will come in that stadium on Aug. 19 against Bay (Fla.).
After graduating from Lee in 1996, Blackmon attended Troy University as a regular student for his first two years. He then got a call for help from then Troy head football coach Larry Blakeney.
“At the time, coach Blakeney needed a back-up quarterback,” Blackmon said. “I was playing intramural football with a couple of guys on the team and he called me, so I walked on in the spring of 97 and by that fall I was the back-up quarterback. They put me on scholarship and I played two more years there then graduated.”
After leaving Troy, he spent a year as a student assistant to Bill Clark at Prattville before getting his first job under his former high school head coach, Spence McCracken, as an assistant at Opelika. While at Opelika, he also coached with his brother, Brian Blackmon, also an assistant at the time.
Six years later at age 28, he got his first head coaching job, doing so at Greenville in 2007. He led the Tigers for four seasons, amassing a 31-14 record with all four teams advancing to the playoffs. His tenure there was highlighted by an 11-1 season in 2009.
Blackmon then took the head job at Gulf Shores and led the Dolphins to a 21-20 record in four seasons, including a playoff team in 2013, before moving onto to his successful tenure at Spanish Fort.