Enterprise lures Ben Blackmon from Spanish Fort as new football coach

“In this process of searching for a coach, there was no doubt he was the No. 1 candidate that we wanted to be here at Enterprise,” Enterprise principal Stan Sauls said. “His record speaks for itself, being at Spanish Fort from 2015-21 for seven years with a 77-18 record, won the state championship in 2015 and state runner-up in 2019 and 2020 at Spanish Fort. Not only is he a great football coach, he is an even better family man.”

Enterprise athletic director Trent Trawick was also excited to get Blackmon after a one-month process.

“We feel Ben was the right guy for the job,” Trawick said. “He was our leader all along. The process took a little longer than expected, but obviously the result is definitely worth the wait. We are excited to have him. We feel like he will be a great fit not only at our school, but in our community as well.”

Blackmon, who is in his early 40s, initially turned down the Wildcat job because of family issues, but got a second chance from Enterprise superintendent Dr. Zel Thomas, Sauls and Trawick.

“They approached me before Christmas and there were some things family-wise that we didn’t know for a while if it was going to work out and I actually turned it down,” Blackmon said.