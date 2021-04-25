Enterprise names Allen Catrett new girls basketball coach

Enterprise girls basketball will have a new coach in charge of the program next season.
Allen Catrett, an assistant coach for the Wildcats’ state runner-up boys team this past season, is taking over the team after the school and previous coach George Scott parted ways, confirmed EHS athletic director Trent Trawick.
Catrett has plenty of coaching experience, having coached five different basketball teams at Red Level over a 10-year period before coming to Enterprise last year.
He coached the boys varsity, junior varsity and junior high programs all 10 years and directed the girls varsity and junior high programs for seven years. He also guided the softball team for five seasons and the volleyball team for one year at the Covington County school.
Prior to his time at Red Level, he was at Andalusia Middle School for five seasons as the head boys basketball coach.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be able to coach the girls over here,” Catrett said of leading the Enterprise girls team. “I am excited and looking forward to it.”
As he helped the Enterprise boys team this past season, he said he was able “to watch here and there” of the girls team, but felt it was not enough to make a judgement of the talent he will have next season.
“I don’t know a whole lot going in,” Catrett said. “We will find out a lot soon. We will have tryouts next week then have summer workouts, so I will be evaluating them through those periods to see what we have.”
A 1999 Andalusia graduate who played under Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame and Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame legend Richard Robertson, Catrett’s philosophy has lot of similarities to his high school coach, who was known for strong defenses and a slow, patient offense designed to shoot nothing but close range shots as possible.
“Defensive-minded, but we like to run a push and set offense,” Catrett said. “Let’s push the ball up the court and try to get a good shot (off transition) and if we can’t get one, let’s set up in something and run it.
“We will fit it (the offensive) scheme around the personnel we will have. We will try to score as many points as we can in the paint.”
While Robertson was known to disdain 3-point attempts, Catrett said he is a little more open to threes.
“We will push the ball and try to get to the rim as much as we can, but we will shoot outside shots as well,” Catrett said.
Defensively, Catrett said he prefers to play man-to-man but is open to other schemes.
“Personnel will dictate what we run defensively,” Catrett said. “Man-to-man is my favorite defense. In the past I have ran a match-up zone with a lot of man principles. Also like to press.”
Among his highlights at Red Level was taking the boys varsity team to the Elite Eight in the 2011-12 season and guiding the softball team to the regionals four straight seasons from 2016-19. The 2016 team’s appearance was the first regional trip for the Tiger softball program since going to fastpitch.
Catrett and his wife, Sabrina, have two children. Their oldest, Jacob, is a manager for the Alabama women’s basketball team and youngest, MJ, attends kindergarten in Enterprise.
He takes over an Enterprise girls team that finished with a 13-8 record and reached the regional tournament this past winter. The Wildcats lost three seniors off the team, but could return their top two scorers in Jaida Gosha (Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree) and Daisha (NeNe) Nelson.