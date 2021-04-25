Enterprise names Allen Catrett new girls basketball coach

“I don’t know a whole lot going in,” Catrett said. “We will find out a lot soon. We will have tryouts next week then have summer workouts, so I will be evaluating them through those periods to see what we have.”

A 1999 Andalusia graduate who played under Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame and Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame legend Richard Robertson, Catrett’s philosophy has lot of similarities to his high school coach, who was known for strong defenses and a slow, patient offense designed to shoot nothing but close range shots as possible.

“Defensive-minded, but we like to run a push and set offense,” Catrett said. “Let’s push the ball up the court and try to get a good shot (off transition) and if we can’t get one, let’s set up in something and run it.

“We will fit it (the offensive) scheme around the personnel we will have. We will try to score as many points as we can in the paint.”

While Robertson was known to disdain 3-point attempts, Catrett said he is a little more open to threes.

“We will push the ball and try to get to the rim as much as we can, but we will shoot outside shots as well,” Catrett said.

Defensively, Catrett said he prefers to play man-to-man but is open to other schemes.