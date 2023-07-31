Former Enterprise High School football head coach Bill Bacon is receiving another distinguished honor – this time from his hometown.

Bacon, a Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame and AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame honoree, will have his name added to Wildcat Stadium and placed on the football field during a pregame ceremony at Enterprise’s home opener on Aug. 25 against Eufaula.

The stadium, following the ceremony, will be known as Wildcat Stadium at Bill Bacon Field.

Bacon guided Enterprise football from 1974 to 2000, amassing 210 wins, 85 losses and one tie with state championship teams in 1979 (beat Vestavia Hills 14-13) and 1982 (tied Berry 7-7 in the rain). He also had state semifinal teams in 1980 and 1993. Of his 27 Wildcat teams, 17 made the state playoffs.

“It’s unbelievable to tell you the truth,” Bacon said of the upcoming honor Monday afternoon in the football fieldhouse just outside the stadium field that soon will bear his name. “That is not something you think about. When you are coaching and doing all that stuff, you are not thinking about somebody putting your name on the field.

“It is an awful big honor and I am proud of it, but mainly I am proud for my players. When you get an honor like this, the ones who do it are the players. They and the assistant coaches won all the games.”

Bacon said being honored by his people from his home for the past 50 years was special to him.

“I don’t know if you can categorize any of them (honors) as more special, but this is where I coached for 27 years so it certainly ranks up near the top,” Bacon said.

Bacon’s win total and 27 years as a head coach are both the most in Enterprise’s 111-year history, but his legacy goes far beyond Ws and Ls, says Enterprise athletic director Trent Trawick.

“He has impacted a lot of young men, a lot of young boys into young men who have gone on to being successful in all walks of life,” Trawick said. “Some went on to the next level to play in college and several went all the way up to the professional ranks. And of course, you have sorts of businessmen. So it means a lot to our community to honor the man with what we are doing.”

The ceremony to name the field in his honor will start at 6:35 p.m. – 25 minutes before the Enterprise-Eufaula kickoff. Former players and assistant coaches of Bacon are encouraged to enter the stadium no later than 5:45 p.m. at the fieldhouse gate in the corner of the stadium, said Trawick. All the players and coaches will be on the sideline during the ceremony.

A tailgate, sponsored by the E-Club, for former players and assistant coaches is being planned prior to the game as an opportunity to meet with coach Bacon.

“People ask me, ‘Do you miss coaching?’ What you miss are your players in day-to-day talking to them,” Bacon said. “Now that I am retired for a while, seeing them in the community (is special). Practically anything I do in Enterprise, there is usually one of my players in that business. It is quite a joy to see them.”

Bacon also coached five years at B.C. Rain in Mobile from 1969-74, compiling a 30-13-4 record before moving to Enterprise.

His overall career record is 240-98-5 and he had only three losing seasons among his 32 years as a head coach. His 240 wins rank 32nd in the history of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

A Miami, Fla. native, Bacon’s family moved to Aberdeen, Miss., as a youngster. He was a three-sport star in football, basketball and baseball at Aberdeen High School and earned a scholarship to play college baseball at Mississippi State. While at MSU, he helped the Bulldogs win two Southeastern Conference titles.

Bacon never had the opportunity to coach at Wildcat Stadium, which was built along with the current Enterprise High campus after his career. Bacon coached the Wildcats at Bates Memorial Stadium, known as ‘The Hole’, off downtown Enterprise.

“It doesn’t matter where it is, if they are naming something after you, that is big-time as far as I am concerned,” Bacon said. “I feel it is a big honor.”

While the ceremony is three-plus weeks away, Bacon said he hasn’t thought about what the turf field in Enterprise will look like with his name painted on the field. The words Bill Bacon Field will be painted between the 20- to 30-yard lines on both sides of the field.

“I haven’t thought about it in those terms,” Bacon said. “I just know it is a heck of an honor and when I do see those words, it will mean a lot to me.”