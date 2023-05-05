It was a perfect 4-0 for Wiregrass high school baseball teams in the first games of playoff doubleheaders on Friday, but it was 0-of-4 in second games, forcing all four teams to third games in the best-of three series on Saturday.

Enterprise split with Central of Phenix City in a Class 7A second-round series with the two taking walk-off victories. The home Wildcats won the opener 3-2 with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the visitors from Phenix City won game two 1-0 on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh. Game three is Saturday at noon

In Class 5A, Headland held off a late Holtville rally to win the opener 12-11, but lost the second game 4-2 to the Bulldogs in Holtville. Game three is 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In Class 3A, Houston Academy broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 4-2 opening-game win over Prattville Christian at Northcutt Field, but the Panthers bounced back and won game two 3-2. Game three is at noon on Saturday.

Also in 3A, Providence Christian rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 win over St. James in the opener, but the Trojans won by the same 6-5 score in game two. Game three is noon on Saturday.

Enterprise 3-0, Central-Phenix City 2-1 (first game 8 innings): With the game tied 2-2 in the eighth, the Wildcats pushed the winning run across to win the opener.

After a fly out, Tyler Martin, Gavin Mayo and Tysen Cole earned consecutive singles to load the bases. Mikey Vanderheyden struck out, but Drew Shiver drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-1 pitch to force in pinch runner Pittman Hall for the game-winning run.

Earlier in the game, Brady Richardson earned a double in the second inning and later scored from third on a balk. Three innings later in the fifth, Richardson delivered a RBI sac fly to score Mason Chisum, a courtesy runner for Vandheyden, who drew a walk.

Cole, Martin and Mayo led Enterprise with two hits each.

Brady Cavanaugh was the winning pitcher in relief, recording a 1-2-3 top of the eighth inning with one strikeout. Austin Acreman went seven strong innings, scattering six hits and allowing just two runs, only one earned, over seven innings.

In game two, it was a scoreless pitching duel through six innings before the Red Devils scored the game winner in the bottom of the seventh. Carson Page singled to open the inning and moved to second on an error and over to third on a fielder’s choice. After an intentional walk to Dawson Walters loaded the bases, Carson Gilley singled home Page for the walk-off win.

Central’s Jax Yoxtheimer pitched a complete-game six hit shutout with five strikeouts and three walks. Enterprise starter Brady Richardson pitched a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts through 5 2/3 innings. Austin Chappell worked the last 1 1/3 and had one strikeout.

Vanderheyden had two singles and Tal Sessions had a double for Enterprise.

Headland 12-2, Holtville 11-4: In the opener, Headland scored six runs in the first inning, three in the second and two in the third to build an 11-3 lead and later had a 12-5 advantage when the Bulldogs scored six runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to a run.

After closing it to 12-11, Holtville had the tying and go-ahead runs on base at second and third in the sixth when Rams pitcher Trey Scott, who entered in relief a few batters earlier, got a fly out to center fielder Mason Steele to end the inning.

Scott dominated in the bottom of the seventh, retiring Holtville in order off two strikeouts and a line out to center to end the game.

Evan Taylor led Headland’s offense, going 3-for-4 with a run-scoring double, and Parker Littlefield was 2-for-3.

Kaleb Edwards had a key three-run double to highlight the six-run first, which also featured a two-run single by Steele and a Luke Nelson sacrifice fly.

Logan Ivey and Scott had a run-scoring single each during the game and Bryce Gover hit a solo homer in the fourth inning that was Headland’s 12th run, which turned out to be huge at the end.

Edwards was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Jake Johnson. Scott earned a save with his work in the final 1 1/3 innings.

In game two, Holtville scored one in the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie and scored two in the fifth to go up 4-1. The Rams scored once in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t do any more scoring damage.

Headland had seven hits with Scott earning two doubles to lead the way. Trent Weatherly had a RBI sac fly. The second run scored on an error.

Four Ram pitchers threw, allowing nine hits and eight walks.

Providence Christian 6, St. James 5: The Eagles trailed 5-3 going to the bottom of the seventh in the opener after the Trojans extended a one-run lead to two with a run in the top half.

Brooks Canady opened the PCS inning with a double and CJ Sullivan followed with an infield hit with Canady staying at second base. Chance Smith earned a bunt single to load the bases before Reid Farris drew a bases loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch to force in Canady to cut the gap to 5-4.

Sullivan was thrown out at the plate on a Matt Dave Snell grounder, bringing Chapel Stickler up with the bases loaded and one out. He smacked the first pitch he saw to right field to score both Smith and Farris for the walk-off win.

Snell, Stickler and Smith had two hits each for PCS. Win Brock delivered a two-run double and Harrison Mims added a RBI single.

Mims earned the pitching win for the Eagles, going the distance. He struck out five and allowed eight hits and five runs with four of the runs earned.

In game two, Providence took a 5-4 lead off four runs in the top of the fifth, but the Trojans immediately answered with two runs off a run-scoring single by Clint Houser and a bases loaded walk to Eli Griggs to go in front 6-5.

Providence Christian put the tying runner on base in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Snell earned a two-out double, but a fly out followed to end the inning. In the seventh, the Eagles had runners at second and third with one out. Brooks Canady then hit a comebacker to the Trojan pitcher, who fired home to get Harrison Mims at the plate for the second out. A ground out to short then ended the game.

Snell finished the game 4-for-4 to lead Providence. Mims added two hits and two runs batted in. Canady had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk.

Ethan Beard had three hits and a RBI to lead St. James and Clint Shores had two hits with a RBI.

Houston Academy 4-2, Prattville Christian 2-3: The Raiders broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and pitcher Adam Boyd retired the Panthers in order in the top of the seventh to finish the HA opening-game win.

The Raider sixth started with a fly out before Cam Dyer earned a single to left field. Will Wells followed with a triple to center on a 2-2 pitch to bring home courtesy runner Chase King to put HA up 3-2. Boyd then followed with a single to right to score Wells.

Earlier, Boyd had a two-run double. He finished 2-for-3 with three runs batted in. Wade Shelley, Wyatt Shelley and Hughes Dean all added two hits each.

Boyd went all seven innings, striking out five and giving up just five hits and two runs.

In game two, the Panthers broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth on a Parker Blake run-scoring single and held on for the win.

For Houston Academy, Wade Shelley had two hits and J.T. Pitchford had a triple and RBI.

Tanner Byrd led PCA with three hits and Tyler Bullard had two hits.

Blake was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over six innings. Jack Diefenderfer picked a save, striking out three in the seventh.

Griffin McGee went all seven innings for HA, striking out four and scattering seven hits. He allowed three runs, only one earned.