Enterprise and Providence Christian earned walk-offs, while Houston Academy scored two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth and Headland held off a late rally to win early high school baseball playoff games Friday in state quarterfinal series.

Enterprise took a 3-2 win over Central-Phenix City on Drew Shiver’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning in a Class 7A opening game in the best of three series in Enterprise.

Providence Christian rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped by Chapel Stickler’s two-run double, for a 6-5 win over St. James in Class 3A action at the PCS campus.

Houston Academy broke a 2-2 tie with Will Wells’ run-scoring triple and an Adam Boyd RBI single in taking a 4-2 Class 3A win over Prattville Christian in 3A play at Northcutt Field.

Headland held on for an 12-11 victory at Holtville in Class 5A action after holding a 11-3 lead in the game before the Bulldogs cut the margin to a run, mostly behind a six-run bottom of the sixth inning.

All four series were playing second games late Friday night. If there is a sweep, the series is over. A series split forces a third game on Saturday.

Enterprise 3, Central-Phenix City 2 (8 innings): With the game tied 2-2 in the eighth, the Wildcats pushed the winning run across in the bottom half.

After a fly out, Tyler Martin, Gavin Mayo and Tysen Cole earned consecutive singles to load the bases. Mikey Vanderheyden struck out, but Drew Shiver drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-1 pitch to force in pinch runner Pittman Hall for the game-winning run.

Earlier in the game, Brady Richardson earned a double in the second inning and later scored from third on a balk. Three innings later in the fifth, Richardson delivered a RBI sac fly to score Mason Chisum, a courtesy runner for Vandheyden, who drew a walk.

Cole, Martin and Mayo led Enterprise with two hits each.

Brady Cavanaugh was the winning pitcher in relief, recording a 1-2-3 top of the eighth inning with one strikeout. Austin Acreman went seven strong innings, scattering six hits and allowing just two runs, only one earned, over seven innings.

Providence Christian 6, St. James 5: The Eagles trailed 5-3 going to the bottom of the seventh after the Trojans extended a one-run lead to two with a run in the top half.

Brooks Canady opened the PCS inning with a double and CJ Sullivan followed with an infield hit with Canady staying at second base. Chance Smith earned a bunt single to load the bases before Reid Farris drew a bases loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch to force in Canady to cut the gap to 5-4.

Sullivan was thrown out at the plate on a Matt Dave Snell grounder, bringing Stickler up with the bases loaded and one out. He smacked the first pitch he saw to right field to score both Smith and Farris for the walk-off win.

Snell, Stickler and Smith had two hits each for PCS. Win Brock delivered a two-run double and Harrison Mims added a RBI single.

Mims earned the pitching win for the Eagles, going the distance. He struck out five and allowed eight hits and five runs with four of the runs earned.

Houston Academy 4, Prattville Christian 2: The Raiders broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and pitcher Adam Boyd retired the Panthers in order in the top of the seventh to finish the win.

The Raider sixth started with a fly out before Cam Dyer earned a single to left field. Will Wells followed with a triple to center on a 2-2 pitch to bring home courtesy runner Chase King to put HA up 3-2. Boyd then followed with a single to right to score Wells.

Earlier, Boyd had a two-run double. He finished 2-for-3 with three runs batted in. Wade Shelley, Wyatt Shelley and Hughes Dean all added two hits each.

Boyd went all seven innings, striking out five and giving up just five hits and two runs.

Headland 12, Holtville 11: Headland scored six runs in the first, three in the second and two in the third to build an 11-3 lead and later had a 12-5 advantage when the Bulldogs scored six runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to a run.

After closing it to 12-11, Holtville had the tying and go-ahead runs on base at second and third in the sixth when Rams pitcher Trey Scott, who entered in relief a few batters earlier, got a fly out to center fielder Mason Steele to end the inning.

Scott dominated in the bottom of the seventh, retiring Holtville in order off two strikeouts and a line out to center to end the game.

Evan Taylor led Headland’s offense, going 3-for-4 with a run-scoring double, and Parker Littlefield was 2-for-3.

Kaleb Edwards had a key three-run double to highlight the six-run first, which also featured a two-run single by Steele and a Luke Nelson sacrifice fly.

Logan Ivey and Scott had a run-scoring single each during the game and Bryce Gover hit a solo homer in the fourth inning that was Headland’s 12th run, which turned out to be huge at the end.

Edwards was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Jake Johnson. Scott earned a save with his work in the final 1 1/3 innings.