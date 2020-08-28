Enterprise pulls away from Carver for opening victory

ENTERPRISE – What looked like a nail-biter for most of the first half turned into a convincing season-opening performance for the Enterprise Wildcats, who scored on four of their first five possessions and pulled away from G.W. Carver from Montgomery 35-19 on Friday night.

Carver came to play. The Wolverines scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives, as well.

In fact, Carver converted twice on fourth down to taken an early lead. Enterprise had forced a fourth-and-4 at the Carver 29, but punter Karl Hopkins noticed the Wildcats had turned their backs on him before the kick and he ran for 21 yards and a first down at the 50.

On fourth-and-4 from the 21, quarterback Marquarius Moore hit Ali McMilliam across the middle. McMilliam dragged Jalen Cunningham across the goal line for the score with 8:37 left in the first quarter.

Enterprise answered back with an 11-play, 55-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Quentin Hayes hurt the Wolverines with his feet throughout the first half. A keeper around right end, coupled with a nice block from Josh McCray, sprang Hayes for 27 yards and a first down at the Carver 14. Hayes again ran a keeper to keep the drive alive on fourth-and-1 at the 5.