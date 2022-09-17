Enterprise rolls over Rehobeth for homecoming win

ENTERPRISE – History was made Friday night when the Rehobeth Rebels came to Wildcat Stadium as the homecoming opponent for Enterprise.

Friday’s game, the first meeting between the Class 5A Rebels and 7A Wildcats, wasn’t a big mismatch in terms of players. Rehobeth, which first played football in 1946, lists 72 players on its roster while Enterprise, in its 110th season, has approximately 90.

But homecoming ended as most expected, with a 50-6 win for the’ Cats, which improved their 2022 record to 3-2. Rebuilding Rehobeth fell to 1-3.

After a sluggish start, Enterprise overcame an early fumble with an Eric Waters pass interception in the EHS end zone.

Four plays later, Aiden White threw to fellow senior Mykel Johnson on what was a blistering 74-yard touchdown pass. The duo connected again on the 2-point conversion, putting EHS up 8-0 with 7:22 to play in the first quarter.

After Rehobeth mishandled a punt snap on its next series, Enterprise went to work at the visitors’ 18-yard line. The ’Cats scored on their first snap when White connected with Dylan Baldwin on a scoring pass. Enterprise led 16-0 with 5:13 left in the first quarter after White and Baldwin also connected on the 2-point conversion.

Fred Vili made the next big EHS play by recovering a Rebel fumble at Rehobeth’s 23.

After an exchange of penalties, Amare Griffin got the game’s third TD, a 24-yard run with 3:37 to play in the opening period as the Wildcats went up 22-0.

Enterprise got its fourth touchdown after forcing the game’s only punt.

After White ran 12-yards to midfield, he connected with Andrew Purcell for a 50-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left in the first period. Drew Pickard’s PAT made it 29-0.

A Rebel fumble recovered by Enterprise’s Johntavious Hooten at Rehobeth’s 25-yard line, set up Enterprise’s only score in the second quarter, a 13-yard run by Griffin with 8:03 remaining in the period. Pickard’s PAT pushed EHS ahead, 36-0.

The third period was played with a running clock.

Enterprise had but one offensive play in the quarter, a 15-yard touchdown run by shifty Samuel Whitaker. Pickard added the PAT to make it 43-0.

On its next series, Rehobeth fashioned an 11-play, 81-yard drive that ended when Colton Trotter ran 2 yards for a touchdown with 9:34 left in the game, making it 43-6.

Enterprise answered with a three-play, 65-yard drive that started with a 14-yard run by Erys Nalls, followed by a 16-yard dash by Raymond McGoley to Rehobeth’s 35-yard line.

Senior quarterback Jackson Bailey breezed into the end zone from there and with Pickard’s PAT, the Cats ended the scoring for the night with 8:46 showing on the clock.

Enterprise is idle next week before finishing the season with five straight region games, starting with a home game against Prattville on Sept. 30. Rehobeth, meanwhile, hosts Opp next week.