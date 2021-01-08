Enterprise rolls past Dothan

Earlier in the week against Jeff Davis, Enterprise raced to a quick comfortable lead, lost it and then regained control in taking a win.

On Friday, the Wildcats again roared to quick lead, but this time stayed in control, answering each time Dothan gained momentum before pulling away in the second half to a 54-37 win over the Wolves at the Dothan gym.

Enterprise improved to 12-4 overall and 2-0 with the Class 7A, Area 3 win. Dothan fell to 7-7 and 1-1.

The Wildcats jumped out to an 8-0 lead three minutes in and increased the margin to 11-0 before Dothan scored. Enterprise led the rest of the way, though the Wolves did work it down to four points midway in the third quarter. The Wildcats, though, went on a 9-1 run to build the advantage back to double digits and padded the margin to as much as 19 in the fourth quarter before winning by 17.

“It was our best start,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said of the first-quarter surge. “We have had good starts in the past but then we had letdowns whether it be a five-point lead or a 10-point lead and let teams come back to tie us. Then it is a dogfight.