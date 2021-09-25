Enterprise rolls to Homecoming rout of Fort Walton Beach

ENTERPRISE — Homecoming 2021 was a rousing success for Enterprise as the Wildcats demolished Fort Walton Beach High School’s Vikings 64-29 Friday night in Wildcat Stadium.
Enterprise (5-1) had 12 possessions and scored on all but the one-play possession at the end of the first half and its last two series of the night with reserves going against the visitors’ first teamers.
The Cats scored early, often and quickly.
Wyatt Darlington got the first EHS touchdown on a 6-yard run with 9:05 to play in the first period and Amare Griffin ran for the 2-point conversion, 8-0.
The Vikings drove to the EHS 29 on their second possession but turned the ball over on downs after failing to pick up a yard on fourth down against the rigid EHS defense.
Quentin Hayes immediately connected with Tomorris Green on a 47-yard pass play that gave the Cats a first down at the visitor’s 24. Three plays later, Hayes blazed his way 24 yards into the end zone and Drew Pickard’s PAT increased the EHS lead to 15-0.
Not to be outdone, EHS defenders reluctantly gave up a first down but then forced a FWBHS punt that gave the Cats their third opportunity to score.
Enterprise’s 69-yard drive carried into the second period and on its 10th play, Mykel Johnson dashed 13 yards for a TD. Pickard added the PAT to make it 22-0 with 11:15 to play in the first half.
The Vikings doggedly scored on their next series when quarterback T. J. Seiuli dashed 44 yards. Ian Scannall added the PAT, making it 22-7 with 9:40 remaining in the first half.
After FWBHS was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on the EHS kickoff return, the Cats began their next drive at the visitors’ 44 and needed but five plays to score. The TD came on a 22-yard run by Sam Whitaker with 7:49 left in the half; Pickard added the PAT to make it 29-7.
On the second snap of Fort Walton’s next series, Enterprise defensive back Eric Winters intercepted a pass and gave the Cats a short field for their next score.
From the FWBHS 20-yard line, the Cats used 6 plays to get into the end zone. The TD came on a 14-yard run by Hayes with 4:57 left in the first half. Pickard added the PAT.
The Vikings then launched their signature drive of the night, a 14 play, 68-yard drive ended with a 3-yard run by Seiuli with 7 seconds left in the half. Scannall added the PAT and it was 36-14 at intermission.
The Cats wasted no time extending their lead to open the third quarter. On the third play, Johnson blistered Viking defenders on a 75-yard dash with 11:50 left in the third period. Pickard added the point after kick to make it 43-14.
EHS defenders man-handled the Vikings again and forced a 35-yard punt that gave the Cats possession at their 37-yard line.
Enterprise navigated the distance in eight plays, with the score coming on a 20-yard run by Hayes with 6:36 left in the third quarter, making it 50-14.
Fort Walton quickly answered on a 65-yard throw and catch from Seiuli to Niklos McTear with 3:43 remaining in the quarter.
Enterprise took its time on its next scoring drive, covering 66 yards in 10 plays. Whitaker got the TD on a 3-yard run with 7 seconds left in the third. Pickard added the PAT.
On Fort Walton’s next series, Enterprise again made the Vikings turn the ball over on downs after four snaps and claimed the ball at the visitors’ 49.
Six plays were plenty for EHS reserves to score. Raymond McGoley got the TD on a 5-yard run and Pickard added the PAT, making it 64-21 with 8:36 left in the game.
The Vikings, with their starters still on the field, scored on an Seiuli 11-yard run with 1:28 left in the game. Caden Knight caught a Seiuli pass for the 2-point conversion, making the final 64-29.
Twelve Enterprise runners combined for 62 rushes for 538 yards and the Cats added 53 yards through the air for 590 total yards.
Mykel Johnson earned his 207 yards gained on 11 rushing plays and the Wildcats had no turnovers for the fifth straight game.
EHS defenders held Fort Walton to 123 yards on 28 rushing plays and 105 yards passing.
Historically, the 64 points were the sixth highest output in team history and the most points scored in a game since the Cats hung 62 on Baldwin County in 2013.
Pickard’s 8 point after kicks tied Brandon Francis (vs. Daleville 2000) for second most in school history. The legendary Carson “Pea” Greene had 12 conversions in the 1921 Palmer College game.
The win improved the Cats series record against the Vikings to 4-0 and was the 31st victory against 18 losses in games against 14 different Florida teams, beginning with an 84-6 win against Palmer College (DeFuniak Springs) in 1921.
Enterprise returns to Class 7A, Region 2 play Friday against Prattville (4-2, 2-1) in Stanley Jenson Stadium.