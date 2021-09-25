Enterprise rolls to Homecoming rout of Fort Walton Beach

ENTERPRISE — Homecoming 2021 was a rousing success for Enterprise as the Wildcats demolished Fort Walton Beach High School’s Vikings 64-29 Friday night in Wildcat Stadium.

Enterprise (5-1) had 12 possessions and scored on all but the one-play possession at the end of the first half and its last two series of the night with reserves going against the visitors’ first teamers.

The Cats scored early, often and quickly.

Wyatt Darlington got the first EHS touchdown on a 6-yard run with 9:05 to play in the first period and Amare Griffin ran for the 2-point conversion, 8-0.

The Vikings drove to the EHS 29 on their second possession but turned the ball over on downs after failing to pick up a yard on fourth down against the rigid EHS defense.

Quentin Hayes immediately connected with Tomorris Green on a 47-yard pass play that gave the Cats a first down at the visitor’s 24. Three plays later, Hayes blazed his way 24 yards into the end zone and Drew Pickard’s PAT increased the EHS lead to 15-0.

Not to be outdone, EHS defenders reluctantly gave up a first down but then forced a FWBHS punt that gave the Cats their third opportunity to score.