Enterprise rolls to impressive win over Fairhope

FAIRHOPE – The Fairhope Pirates hadn’t won a playoff game since 2014 and were ready to change that when the Enterprise Wildcats hit Municipal Stadium Friday night.

The Pirates will have to wait another season to break their hapless streak. The Wildcats saw to that with a 35-10 win that put the ’Cats in next week’s second round of the Class 7A playoffs and a rematch with Auburn, which beat Enterprise 42-18 on Oct. 22.

It’s Enterprise first appearance in the second round since 2016 when the Wildcats were eliminated by McGill-Toolen 27-23.

In the South end zone, Fairhope’s Municipal Stadium has a skeletal pirate ship, complete with a working cannon that’s fired before games, at halftime, at game’s end and every time the Pirates score.

Friday, the earth-shaking cannon was just fired five times instead of 10 plus times the Pirates had been accustomed to during their 9-2 season just ended.

The Wildcats (8-3) opened the game with an explosion of their own when Amare Griffin snatched Enterprise’s opening onside kick out of cold air at Fairhope’s 35-yard line.

Five plays later, Mykel Johnson scored on a 1-yard run with 8:40 left in the first period. Drew Pickard added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.