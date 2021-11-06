Enterprise rolls to impressive win over Fairhope

FAIRHOPE – The Fairhope Pirates hadn’t won a playoff game since 2014 and were ready to change that when the Enterprise Wildcats hit Municipal Stadium Friday night.
The Pirates will have to wait another season to break their hapless streak. The Wildcats saw to that with a 35-10 win that put the ’Cats in next week’s second round of the Class 7A playoffs and a rematch with Auburn, which beat Enterprise 42-18 on Oct. 22.
It’s Enterprise first appearance in the second round since 2016 when the Wildcats were eliminated by McGill-Toolen 27-23.
In the South end zone, Fairhope’s Municipal Stadium has a skeletal pirate ship, complete with a working cannon that’s fired before games, at halftime, at game’s end and every time the Pirates score.
Friday, the earth-shaking cannon was just fired five times instead of 10 plus times the Pirates had been accustomed to during their 9-2 season just ended.
The Wildcats (8-3) opened the game with an explosion of their own when Amare Griffin snatched Enterprise’s opening onside kick out of cold air at Fairhope’s 35-yard line.
Five plays later, Mykel Johnson scored on a 1-yard run with 8:40 left in the first period. Drew Pickard added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
The Pirates had a nine-play, 73-yard drive on their first possession that ended with Luke Freer’s 38-yard field goal with 4:14 left in the first quarter, making 7-3.
The Cats answered the field goal with a smashing 17-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up more than 10 minutes and ended with Griffin’s 5-yard touchdown run with 5:39 left in the second period. Pickard added the PAT to make it 14-3.
On their ensuing drive, the Pirates drove from their 34-yard line to the EHS 28 where the Cats forced a fumble recovered by Aiden White with 4:13 left before halftime.
Three plays later, Johnson outran 11 Pirates and cut a hole in the brisk wind on a 60-yard touchdown dash with 2:48 left before intermission. Pickard added the PAT, extending the EHS lead to 21-3.
Fairhope then thought it was responding in a positive manner, moving from its 35 to the EHS 34, where a second field goal attempt was launched, but Freer, who connected on a 59-yard field goal earlier in the season, missed from 51 yards with 1:37 remaining in the first half.
The Cats then pulled a double pass out of their playbook on second-and-9, and scored their fourth touchdown when Johnson connected with Zy’Air Boyd on a 67-yard pass with 1:17 remaining in the first half. Pickard kicked the PAT for a 28-3 lead.
After Fairhope’s band provided all the halftime entertainment, the game’s last 24 minutes began and the cannon fired off, but it would be heard only one more time as Enterprise stayed in control.
Enterprise received the second half’s opening kickoff, put the ball in play at its 20-yard line and began a steady drive that moved near midfield, where it ended on a pass intercepted by the Pirates at the Fairhope 40.
Already hobbling, Fairhope’s quarterback ran for 15 yards but was injured on the play and didn’t return to action.
Fairhope advanced to the EHS 36 but put the ball on the ground and Keondre Matthews pounced on it for the ’Cats at their 36-yard line.
Fairhope’s defense stiffened, forced a punt of 46 yards that Johnson rolled dead at Fairhope’s 6-yard line.
Eight plays later, the cannon was fired after a 71-yard completion for a touchdown to Glenn Patrick with 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Freer added the PAT, cutting it to 28-10, but the cannon would go mostly silent the rest of the night.
Fairhope’s onside kick didn’t get the job done for the Pirates as Enterprise got the ball at its 42-yard line ... and took immediate action.
A 58-yard run down the sideline by Boyd produced what proved to be the game’s last touchdown, with mere seconds left in the third frame.
Pickard added the PAT for a 35-10 Wildcat advantage.
The fourth quarter featured a punting battle.
Fairhope’s first possession of the period ended with a 75-yard punt. Enterprise answered with a 41-yard Johnson punt. Fairhope pooched its next punt 38 yards to the EHS 16.
Twenty yards in penalties on Enterprise’s next series forced another punt, a 39-yarder by Johnson with 2:53 left in the game.
The Cats then forced three incomplete Fairhope passes from the home 21-yard line before launching another 75-yard punt that rolled dead inside the visitors’ 5-yard line.
Enterprise earned two first downs, ran out the clock, and after hearing the cannon fired for the last time in 2021, changed clothes, got on their buses and started thinking of the rematch with Auburn.
The Wildcats earned 17 first downs on 35 rushes for 320 yards in the win and had a 5-of-9 passing night with one interception for 119 yards. That’s 439 yards total offense, despite 13 penalties for 100 yards.
Fairhope also had 17 first downs, on 28 rushes for 158 yards, and 127 yards on an 8-of-17 passing through in the air. The Pirates were penalized 5 times for 25 yards.
Enterprise is among the final eight teams left in Class 7A. Other 7A second-round games feature Theodore traveling to Phenix City to play Central High; Oak Mountain at Thompson and Hewitt-Trussville at Hoover.