Enterprise routs Bay (Fla.) in Ben Blackmon's debut

ENTERPRISE -- No way to win them all unless the first game is won.

That’s what the Enterprise High School’s Wildcats did to open their 2022 season -- the Cats won their first game, beating visiting Bay (Fla.) 41-7 in EHS coach Ben Blackmon’s first game at the helm.

The first few minutes of opening night were hectic, to say the least.

After Enterprise was unsuccessful with an onside kick, the visiting Tornadoes were greeted by a fast, gang-tackling EHS defense that set the tone for the game, opening with four tackles in Bay’s backfield that gave the ’Cats possession at Bay’s 38-yard line.

Bay’s defense rose to the occasion for what proved to be one of the few times all night by intercepting an EHS double pass at the Tornadoes’ 39.

On the next snap, Enterprise’s Marzavious Reed recovered a Bay fumble at the visitor’s 42.

Then the football game really started.

Enterprise scored on the fifth play of the series when Aiden White threw a 13-yard scoring strike to Mykel Johnson with 7:15 to play in the first period. Drew Pickard added the point after touchdown kick to make it 7-0.

Enterprise’s speedy defenders held Bay in check throughout the rest of the first half and penalties against the ’Cats left the score unchanged until 1:46 remained in the second quarter when Johnson capped a 39-yard drive with 4-yard run. Pickard’s PAT lifted the score to 14-0.

It remained 14-0 until the opening kickoff of the second half when Johnson returned Bay’s kick 69 yards for his third TD of the evening. With Pickard’s PAT, Enterprise led 21-0 with 11:45 left in the third quarter.

Tomorris Green recovered a fumble to stop the next Bay drive at the Enterprise 49-yard line. On the Wildcats’ first snap, White completed a 51-yard scoring pass to Tre Kemmerlin. Pickard added the point after to put EHS up 28-0 with 7:15 remaining in the third quarter.

After EHS defenders stymied Bay yet again, the ’Cats scored on their next series when Johnson capped a 12-play drive with a 9-yard run with 10:20 left in the game .A missed conversion left Enterprise ahead, 34-0.

Bay scored its only touchdown with 4:31 left in the game and added the extra point to make it 34-7.

The ’Cats second offense took the field and used three plays to score the game’s final touchdown, which came on a 43-yard run by Raymond McGoley with 3:10 to play. Pickard ended the scoring with the point after kick to make it 41-7.

The Cats rushed 23 times for 119 yards and went 8-of-16 passing for 148 yards with one interception. Enterprise had 12 first downs and was penalized eight times for 84 yards.

Bay had 14 first downs, rushed 42 times for 81 yards and went 11-of-23 through the air for 95 yards. Bay was penalized four times for 25 yards.

Enterprise now leads the series with Bay 8-5.

The ’Cats can do anything but rest on their laurels as they jump right into Class 7A, Region 2 play Friday when No. 3 Auburn High visits Wildcat Stadium.

As expected, several Region 2 teams besides Enterprise enjoyed opening wins: Auburn beat Hoover 17-14; Central/Phenix City beat Hewitt-Trussville 37-21; Prattville beat Foley 34-20; Dothan downed Carroll 45-19; and Opelika edged Callaway (Ga.) 29-28.

On the losing end, LaGrange (Ga.) beat Smiths Station, 49-3 (Thursday) and Wetumpka, downed Jeff Davis 27-10.

Lee-Montgomery played Sidney Lanier Saturday.

Enterprise’s only other non-region opponent, Rehobeth was officially off, though it played a jamboree and beat Ashford 41-7.