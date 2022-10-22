Enterprise routs Jeff Davis; stays alive in playoff picture

ENTERPRISE – After winning consecutive Class 7A, Region 2 games in Dothan and Opelika in October, the Enterprise Wildcats hosted another Region 2 foe, Jeff Davis, Friday night and did what they needed to do

Enterprise (6-3, 4-3) scored early and often, sending the Vols (4-5, 3-5) home after a 33-14 loss.

With the win, Enterprise stayed in the postseason race with one Region 2 game remaining, against Lee of Montgomery in Cramton Bowl Friday, to end the regular season.

Friday’s game got off to a shaky start on Senior Night in Wildcat Stadium.

After Enterprise defenders forced a Vols punt to open the game, the Cats lost a fumble on their first offensive snap of the night.

Jeff Davis went to work at the EHS 28-yard line but ended its possession at the home team’s 35 and got off an 8-yard punt.

After that, the game belonged to Enterprise as hopes of a Jeff Davis upset win were dashed by halftime.

Enterprise got its first touchdown on a 32-yard run by quarterback Aiden White to cap a 9-play, 73-yard drive. A blocked PAT left EHS ahead, 6-0, with 4:05 left in the first quarter.

After forcing another punt on the visitors’ next possession, Enterprise quickly padded its lead when White completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Baldwin with 8:21 left in the second period.

Drew Pickard’s PAT put the ’Cats ahead 13-0 following the six-play, 68-yard drive.

On their next possession, the Vols drove to the Enterprise 29-yard line where they were stopped cold on fourth-and-12.

Enterprise used 2:30 to increase its lead after covering 71 yards in six plays; White’s 6-yard TD run and Pickard’s PAT put the ’Cats ahead 20-0 with 6:31 remaining in the first half.

Following an exchange of punts, Jeff Davis was unable to earn a first down and launched a 37-yard punt which was returned 37 yards by Mykel Johnson to the JD 26-yard line.

After Johnson reeled off a 25-yard run, Amare Griffin eased into the end zone with 52 seconds left in the first half to put Enterprise ahead 26-0.

By intermission, Enterprise defenders, who played most of the first half in the Vols backfield, had limited Jeff Davis to 42 yards of offense.

The Cats roared out of the dressing room on offense to start the third quarter and needed only four plays to cover 67 yards for another score.

The touchdown came on a 46-yard run by Griffin with 10:50 remaining in the third stanza. Pickard’s PAT put the ‘Cats up 33-0.

Jeff Davis got its first touchdown on a 1-yard run by Savion German with 7:15 left in the third quarter. Christopher Moore ran for the two-point conversion cutting Enterprise’s lead to 33-8.

Enterprise’s next two possessions ended with a pass interception and a missed field goal, respectively.

Playing against Wildcats reserves much of the fourth period, Jeff Davis got the game’s last touchdown on a 33-yard run by Jerome Johnson with seven remaining in the game, to bring the score to its final 33-14 tally.

Jeff Davis got 129 of its total 227 yards in the fourth period.

The ’Cats totaled 31 rushing attempts for 311 yards and added 71 yards passing.

With the win, the Cats remain very much alive for a playoff berth.

Elsewhere with Region 2’s contending teams, Dothan (6-3, 4-3) beat Opelika (5-5, 4-4), 14-7; Auburn (8-1, 6-1) beat Prattville (6-3, 4-3), 27-7; and Central of Phenix City (7-2, 6-1) did not play.

Next week, Enterprise travels to winless Lee Montgomery, Central heads to Prattville, Auburn hosts Smiths Station, Dothan plays at Jeff Davis and Opelika is idle.

An Enterprise win combined with a Prattville loss earns the ‘Cats Region 2’s third playoff berth regardless of the Dothan-Jeff Davis game. However, if Enterprise and Prattville win and Dothan loses then EHS is a No. 4 seed.

If all three teams win, it’s a three-way tie with 5-3 region marks with Prattville earning third by virtue of a win over Central-Phenix City and EHS is fourth by win over Dothan.

If Enterprise, Dothan and Prattville all lose, they drop into a four-way tie with Opelika with 4-4 records and it would go down to AHSAA tiebreakers.