Enterprise’s Brendan Donovan continues to see action with Cardinals

Former Enterprise High baseball standout Brendan Donovan continues to see action with the major league St. Louis Cardinals since being called up to the big leagues on Monday, highlighted by his career MLB start.

After making his first major league appearance on Monday night as a pinch runner and scoring a run, the 2015 Enterprise graduate appeared in both Tuesday night’s game and Wednesday afternoon’s game.

On Tuesday, he got his first start, opening up as the Cardinals’ starting first baseman and going 0-for-2 at the plate, though he reached base in the fifth inning when he was hit by a Chris Bassitt pitch.

He had his first big-league at-bat during the second inning of Tuesday’s game and grounded out to the pitcher Bassitt on a 1-2 pitch. After reaching on the hit by pitch, Donovan was forced out at second base on a Tommy Edman grounder. He finished the night with a strikeout in the seventh inning on a 2-2 pitch during the Cardinals’ 3-0 loss.

Defensively, Donovan fielded all 17 plays flawless at first base, earning an assist and 16 putouts, including catching the back end of three double plays.

In Wednesday afternoon’s 10-5 St. Louis win over the Mets, Donovan appeared as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning and lined out to center field on the first pitch. He then played right field in the ninth inning, but had no plays.

Donovan was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft by the Cardinals after playing at the University of South Alabama. He played in 242 minor league games since 2018 before getting the call up on Monday.