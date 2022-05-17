Enterprise’s Grimes finishes seventh in AHSAA state decathlon

Enterprise senior track athlete Dain Grimes finished off a strong performance at the AHSAA State Decathlon on Tuesday in Hoover, taking seventh place among the 60 competitors in the all-classification field of the grueling two-day, 10-event format.

Grimes amassed 5,379 points over the 10 events of the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and the 1,500-meter run. Hewitt-Trussville’s Ethan Womack won with 6,490 points with McGill-Toolen’s Anthony Eager (5,631) and Vestavia Hills’ Matthew Rainer (5,614) second and third. Thompson’s Gavin Horton finished right above Grimes in sixth with 5,428 points.

The meet was filled with mostly Class 5A-7A competitors, though they were a handful of Class 2A-4A athletes.

Grimes was actually within grasp of a medal, sitting in second place going to the last event, the 1500-meter run, his weakest of the 10 events and even more problematic with a nagging ankle injury that worsened as the events piled up over two days. He ended up finishing 51st in the race and fell down to seventh in the overall standings.

The Wildcat athlete rose to second place sparked by four top-11 performances, including three-place efforts in the shot put and high jump. He had a throw of 40 feet, 7 inches in the shot put and leapt 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump. He also finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.69 seconds and placed 11th in the discus behind a throw of 91’2”.

Grimes also had three other top 20 finishes, taking 15th in the 100-meter dash (11.47 seconds), 19th in the 400-meters (54.50) and 19th in the pole vault (10’1”).

The javelin and 1,500 – the two last events – were the only ones he finished outside the top 20. He finished 24th in the javelin (108’4”) and 51st in the 1,500 (6 minutes and 23.43 seconds).