Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith earns another All-America honor

Enterprise standout wrestler Evelyn Holmes-Smith earned another All-America honor in the sport last week, finishing sixth at the USMC/USAW Junior and 16U National Freestyle Tournament at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D., the biggest junior tournament in the country.

Holmes-Smith, a member of the Enterprise Assassin Wrestling Club who is entering her sophomore year at Enterprise High School, earned her sixth-place finish in the 16U Women’s 117-pound division. The top eight finishers earn All-American.

It’s the second All-American honor for Holmes-Smith in the last five months as she also placed sixth this past March at the 33rd Annual NHSCA High School National wrestling tournament at Virginia Beach, Va.

After a first-round bye, Holmes-Smith opened last week’s 16U 64-wrestler bracket with two straight wins to reach the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual weight division runner-up 6-5. She bounced back to win two more contests to get within range of a potential third-place match but lost two straight, including the fifth-place match on a tie-breaker, to finish sixth.

She opened with two straight dominating superiority technical fall victories, the first 17-7 over Melanie Val of Tennessee and the second 13-2 over Ryleigh Warner of Montana. She won the latter match in just 1 minute and 16 seconds.

Holmes-Smith then faced Isabella Marie Gonzales of California in the quarterfinal match and fell behind 6-0 in the first period. However, she rallied to pull to within a point with 25 seconds left, but couldn’t get any more points and lost 6-5.

Dropping to the consolation part of the bracket, she earned a second-period pin over Missouri’s Audrey Schener and a 12-2 superiority technical fall win over Michigan’s Isabella Cepak to reach the consolation semifinals.

In that match, the Enterprise wrestler quickly fell behind Washington’s Ashley Naranjo, who continually sprawled on Holmes-Smith’s takedown efforts and worked around for takedowns in building a 9-2 lead. Holmes-Smith tried to rally late, but fell short, losing 9-7.

In the fifth-place match with Ohio’s Kira Cole, Holmes-Smith earned a two-point takedown midway in the first period but Cole matched it early in the second period. The two finished tied 2-2, but Cole won the tiebreaker, having the last takedown, to take the match.

Holmes-Smith also competed in the Junior Freestyle 117-pound division, a 128-wrestler bracket. She went 4-2, but didn’t place. She won her first two matches before losing in the championship round of 16 to the eventual weight class runner-up. After two consolation wins, she lost in the consolation of eight second round, one victory short of earning another All-America honor.