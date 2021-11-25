Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith wins, NMA’s Robinson, Dothan’s Piasecki take third at wrestling meet

Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith won her weight class, while Northside Methodist’s Tristin Robinson and Dothan’s Olivia Piasecki both placed third in their weight divisions during Saturday’s Hewitt Grappling Girl Invite at Hewitt-Trussville.

Holmes-Smith dominated the 114-pound weight class, winning all five of her matches on first-period pins. Four of the pins came within the first 45 seconds and the other came with 1:34 into the match.

Northside Methodist’s Robinson went 3-2 at the 152-pound weight class to finish third out of eight wrestlers. She finished 2-1 in pool action, winning on a third-period pin and a first-period pin before losing in the first period to Daphne’s Sage Rosario, the eventual weight division champion.

In finals action, she lost to Sparkman’s Reagan Grant, the eventual runner-up, but bounced back to pin Thompson’s Estrella Isalas in the third-place match.

Dothan’s Piasecki went 2-2 in taking third place in the 126-pound division. She opened with a first-period pin over Auburn before losing to Daphne’s Hannah McNeese and Thompson’s Aenaya Vines, who finished second and first, respectively. Piasecki then won the third-place match with a first-period pin over Sparkman’s Morgan Nichols.