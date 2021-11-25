Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith wins, NMA’s Robinson, Dothan’s Piasecki take third at wrestling meet

Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith won her weight class, while Northside Methodist’s Tristin Robinson and Dothan’s Olivia Piasecki both placed third in their weight divisions during Saturday’s Hewitt Grappling Girl Invite at Hewitt-Trussville.
Holmes-Smith dominated the 114-pound weight class, winning all five of her matches on first-period pins. Four of the pins came within the first 45 seconds and the other came with 1:34 into the match.
Northside Methodist’s Robinson went 3-2 at the 152-pound weight class to finish third out of eight wrestlers. She finished 2-1 in pool action, winning on a third-period pin and a first-period pin before losing in the first period to Daphne’s Sage Rosario, the eventual weight division champion.
In finals action, she lost to Sparkman’s Reagan Grant, the eventual runner-up, but bounced back to pin Thompson’s Estrella Isalas in the third-place match.
Dothan’s Piasecki went 2-2 in taking third place in the 126-pound division. She opened with a first-period pin over Auburn before losing to Daphne’s Hannah McNeese and Thompson’s Aenaya Vines, who finished second and first, respectively. Piasecki then won the third-place match with a first-period pin over Sparkman’s Morgan Nichols.
Two other area girls wrestlers competed at the meet – Enterprise’s Loriah Castro and Northside Methodist’s Josie Faison.
Castro went 1-3 at the 132-pound class, winning her first match on a first-period pin, but losing the next two on pins, the last in the second period. She had to medically forfeit her final match.
Faison lost all five of her matches in the 165-pound weight class.
As a team, Enterprise finished sixth, Northside Methodist ninth and Dothan 12th at the 13-team meet with most of the other teams having more wrestlers competing than the local trio.