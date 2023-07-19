Enterprise High junior Cody Kirk went 1-2 in the 16U Freestyle portion of the USMC/USAW Junior and 16U National Freestyle Tournament at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D., on Monday and Tuesday.

Kirk, competing in the 145-weight class, opened with an 11-9 win over Alaska’s Clayton McGuire after a first-round bye. He then lost a technical superiority 13-2 decision to Pennsylvania’s Melvin Miller.

In his final match, Kirk seized an 8-3 lead midway in the second period but gave up five straight points and eventually lost by fall to Illinois’ Callen Kirchner.