Enterprise’s Kitt earns runner-up; Foye third at state track meet

Enterprise girls track standout Aniyah Kitt earned a silver medal and boys field standout Eran Foye Jr. captured a bronze medal on Saturday at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham.
Kitt earned her runner-up finish in the Class 7A girls 60-meter dash, finishing in a 7.78 second time. She just missed a gold medal by .02 of a second, right behind Hoover’s Jebreya Chapman, who had a 7.76 time.
Foye claimed his third-place finish in the Class 7A boys high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches. Oak Mountain’s Ethan Hammett and Hoover’s Jay Avery also had a 6’4” leap, but Foye had more misses at the height (two to one for the other two), leaving him in third. All three failed to clear 6’6”.
The Enterprise girls 4x200-meter relay team finished fourth at Saturday’s meet. The team of Kitt, Jaziya Watkins, A’mirah Baldwin and Isabella Ming finished with a 1 minute and 46.40 time.
The Enterprise girls, who finished in 11th place overall with 16.33 points, had another relay team finish second and two other individuals place eighth.
The 4x800 relay team of Emma McCrea, Madeline Nichols, Kamryn Wile and Lauren Rodgers had a 10:17.62 time in earning seventh.
The two eighth-place finishers were Jamesha Howard in the high jump (4’8”) and Mariam Bolaji in the long jump (15’ 8 ½”).
In addition to Foye, the Enterprise boys had two other top eight finishes (scoring places). Dain Grimes placed seventh in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.66 seconds and Courtney Sanders was eighth in the high jump (5’10” jump).
The Enterprise boys finished the state meet in 14th place with 8.5 points.
Dent, Webb lead Dothan: Aniya Dent and John Webb led Dothan’s efforts at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham on Saturday.
Dent finished in fourth place in the Class 7A girls shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 1 ½ inches, while Webb claimed sixth place in the 7A boys triple jump with a leap of 44 feet, ½ inch.
The two finishes were the only scoring for Dothan. The boys team placed 16th with three points and the girls took 17th place with five points.
Hadley Williams placed 11th in the shot put (32’2”) for the girls and the boys 4x400 team of Mason Carroll, Webb, Terrah Salters and Sean Wimes also finished 11th with a 3:36.86 time.
Relay team paces CHHS girls: The girls 4x200-meter relay team for Charles Henderson finished in third place to lead the Trojan effort at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Birmingham.
The relay team of Madison Allen, Payton Ousley, Ryann Thomas and Jimelia Woods finished in a time of 1 minute and 50.12 seconds to take the third-place finish in Class 4A-5A.
In other results, Woods placed seventh in the 4A-5A girls long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 4 ¾ inches. On the boys side, Sequan Fagg finished seventh in the 60-meter dash with a 7.24 time and Jabari Hampton finished eighth in the 60 hurdles in 9.21 seconds.