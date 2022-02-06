Enterprise’s Kitt earns runner-up; Foye third at state track meet

Enterprise girls track standout Aniyah Kitt earned a silver medal and boys field standout Eran Foye Jr. captured a bronze medal on Saturday at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham.

Kitt earned her runner-up finish in the Class 7A girls 60-meter dash, finishing in a 7.78 second time. She just missed a gold medal by .02 of a second, right behind Hoover’s Jebreya Chapman, who had a 7.76 time.

Foye claimed his third-place finish in the Class 7A boys high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches. Oak Mountain’s Ethan Hammett and Hoover’s Jay Avery also had a 6’4” leap, but Foye had more misses at the height (two to one for the other two), leaving him in third. All three failed to clear 6’6”.

The Enterprise girls 4x200-meter relay team finished fourth at Saturday’s meet. The team of Kitt, Jaziya Watkins, A’mirah Baldwin and Isabella Ming finished with a 1 minute and 46.40 time.

The Enterprise girls, who finished in 11th place overall with 16.33 points, had another relay team finish second and two other individuals place eighth.

The 4x800 relay team of Emma McCrea, Madeline Nichols, Kamryn Wile and Lauren Rodgers had a 10:17.62 time in earning seventh.