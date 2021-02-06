Enterprise’s Kitt wins gold medal at AHSAA Track/Field State Championships

Enterprise freshman Aniyah Kitt won the 60-meter dash and senior Rachel Peterson finished second in the long jump to spark the Wildcats in the AHSAA Class 7A State Indoor Track and Field Championships Saturday night at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Kitt blazed the 60 meters in 7.74 seconds, beating out Baker’s Aaliyah Brown-Muhammad, who finished runner-up in 7.85 seconds.

Peterson, meanwhile, leaped 17 feet, 9 inches in the long jump to earn second place to Hewitt-Trussville’s Kelsey Martin, who won the event with a jump of 18’4”.

Kitt’s gold-medal and Peterson’s silver-medal were part of 22 points earned by the Enterprise girls, who finished in 10th place out of 19 scoring teams.

The Wildcats’ 4x200-meter relay team took fifth place with a 1:47.82 time. Team members were Kitt, Peterson, Marian Bolaji and Amarria Leggett.

On the Enterprise boys side, Dain Grimes placed eighth in the triple jump with a 42’4” leap.

The Dothan girls earned three points at the meet behind Aniya Dent’s sixth-place throw of 33’ 4 ¾” in the shot put.