Enterprise’s McFarland, Kirk reach state wrestling finals

Enterprise senior Zach McFarland and freshman Cody Kirk are one win away from a state title, while Grier Hunt has a shot at a third-place bronze medal.
McFarland and Kirk advanced to the championship round in their weight classes at the AHSAA Class 7A State Wrestling Championships on Friday at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.
The two will compete for a state title on Saturday afternoon.
McFarland (45-2) won a pair of 7-0 decisions in the 120-pound weight class on Friday to advance to the finals against Thompson’s Cory Jones. It will be the third meeting between the two, who split the previous meetings.
Kirk, competing at 138 pounds, won a pair of dramatic matches. He earned a 9-7 sudden death victory over Vestavia Hills’ Andrew Sullivan then won in the ultimate tiebreaker in the semifinals over Hoover’s Broc Metcalf by riding out Metcalf in the last 30-second overtime without the Buccaneer wrestler earning a reverse or escape.
Kirk (42-9) faces Grissom’s Jon Michae Turis (37-1) in the finals.
Grier Hunt, wrestling in the 126-pound weight class, will battle for third place after going 2-1 on Friday.
He lost to Hewitt-Trussville’s Dalton Zimmerman on a first-period pin before beating Daphne’s Gabriel Herrington 6-2 and Hoover’s Baylor Hardy 9-2 to reach the third-place match. Hunt (40-11) has a rematch for Zimmerman in the consolation contest.
Kameron Stiffler, competing at 113 pounds, went 1-2 on the day. He lost 7-5 in sudden death overtime to Vestavia Hills’ Cale Tucker before beating Smiths Station’s Timothy Luttrell 4-2 and losing to Oak Mountain’s Camden Tipton 14-2 in the consolation semifinals. Stiffler, a freshman, finished the season with a 39-11 record.
Enterprise’s Samuel Lynon went 0-2 in the 160-pound weight class, losing 18-3 to top seed Harris Mitchell of Vestavia Hills and 5-2 to Oak Mountain’s Zack Hauck. Lynon, a junior, finished the year with a 22-16 record.
Dothan’s Holland goes 0-2: Dothan’s Garrett Holland went 0-2 in the Class 7A 182-pound weight class at the AHSAA State Championships Friday.
The senior lost on a first-period pin to Hoover’s Jack Lamey Jr., the top seed, and fell 12-6 to Vestavia Hills’ Trey Saunders. Holland finished the year with a 23-6 record.