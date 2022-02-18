Enterprise’s McFarland, Kirk reach state wrestling finals

Enterprise senior Zach McFarland and freshman Cody Kirk are one win away from a state title, while Grier Hunt has a shot at a third-place bronze medal.

McFarland and Kirk advanced to the championship round in their weight classes at the AHSAA Class 7A State Wrestling Championships on Friday at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.

The two will compete for a state title on Saturday afternoon.

McFarland (45-2) won a pair of 7-0 decisions in the 120-pound weight class on Friday to advance to the finals against Thompson’s Cory Jones. It will be the third meeting between the two, who split the previous meetings.

Kirk, competing at 138 pounds, won a pair of dramatic matches. He earned a 9-7 sudden death victory over Vestavia Hills’ Andrew Sullivan then won in the ultimate tiebreaker in the semifinals over Hoover’s Broc Metcalf by riding out Metcalf in the last 30-second overtime without the Buccaneer wrestler earning a reverse or escape.

Kirk (42-9) faces Grissom’s Jon Michae Turis (37-1) in the finals.

Grier Hunt, wrestling in the 126-pound weight class, will battle for third place after going 2-1 on Friday.