Enterprise’s Rhett Harrelson named Alabama all-star head coach

Enterprise head basketball coach Rhett Harrelson has been named the head coach of the Alabama All-Star boys basketball team for the annual Alabama-Mississippi Basketball All-Star Classic next March, announced the AHSAA on Thursday.

Harrelson will be joined by Autaugaville head coach Darren Golson on the boys staff.

Former Enterprise boys basketball head coach Kenny Hill, now the head coach of Guntersville girls basketball, was named the head coach of the Alabama girls team for the Classic and will be assisted by St. James’ Katie Barton.

Harrelson, who graduated from Enterprise High School and Western Carolina University, has compiled a 103-46 career coaching record over five seasons with the Wildcats. This past season he guided EHS to a 25-6 record and to the Class 7A state title, Enterprise’s first state crown in basketball. He also directed Enterprise to the state championship game in 2020-21.

Hill, who guided Enterprise boys team for two seasons from 2011-13 (38-21 record) and was an assistant coach for five seasons in Enterprise prior to that, was selected as the Alabama girls head coach by the AHSAA. A graduate of Scottsboro High School and Athens State University, Hill has a 206-127 record over 11 seasons. He guided Guntersville girls to a 30-5 record and the Class 5A state championship this past year.

The 33rd Annual Alabama-Mississippi Basketball All-Star Classic is set for March 11, 2023. No game site has been announced. The AHSAA plans to announce the 15-senior player rosters for both teams at a later date.