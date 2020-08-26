Enterprise seeks to build off last-season momentum in 2020

Enterprise had a remarkable stretch run last season, starting 2-5 but rallying to make the Class 7A playoffs in coach Rick Darlington’s first season,
“It gave us some momentum. To come from 2-5 to make the playoffs? We had to upset three teams in a row to do that,” Darlington said. “The first two got us in and the Theodore win was huge just for momentum because we were down by 20 with six minutes left and won the game. So making the playoffs was a big deal after starting 2-5.”
The Wildcats, who open the season Friday at home against Carver of Montgomery, had their offseason program in full swing before COVID-19 halted the momentum of every program in the state.
Five starters are back on offense and four starters return on defense.
Running back/wing back Josh McCray (6-1, 215) is a proven playmaker who will contribute to the offense in a number of ways.
“He’s very versatile – he can catch, he can run, he can block,” Darlington said. “We’re hoping he’s going to have a good year. We’re going to move him around a lot of different places.”
McCray will be a matchup problem for any defense. One offensive lineman, center Zach Martin, is back. Another returning starter, blocking back Cole Killingsworth, will move to the line. Jared Smith is back at wide receiver and Mykel Johnson, just a sophomore, is a returning starter.
Running back Zy’Air Boyd, a junior, is battling for a spot in the backfield.
“He played JV last year. He’s had a really good offseason – strong, fast,” Darlington said. “I think he’s got a chance to be in there and be good.”
Running the show will be junior quarterback Quentin Hayes.
“He’s good. He’s got some natural ability to run the option. He’s good in what you’d call the ‘quick game – RPO-type passes,’” Darlington said. “I think he’s going to be a really good player.”
Hayes will be throwing the ball to McCray and Boyd, tight end Wyatt Darlington and receivers Smith and Aiden White.
Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Keaton Wilson said his unit, with so many new faces, will get better as the season unfolds.
“We’ve got two returning starters and only one is back in the position he played last year,” Wilson said. “They work really hard. I think they care a lot. I think we’ll get better as we go.”
Hayden Self, Nick Cox and Harrison Gammill will likely be the other starters up front.
That group doesn’t have prototypical size.
“We have three O-lineman that Josh McCray is bigger than,” Darlington said. “They weigh like 212, 207, 205. We’re just not big.”
Defensively, linebacker LZ (Lazarieus) Leonard will anchor the defense.
“I think he’s come the farthest in our program as a human being in the last year,” Darlington said. “When we first got here he was a much more volatile kid. He’s worked hard, he’s become a leader both on the defense and on the team. He’s a leader on the track team.
“He’s very consistent. LZ didn’t miss a workout this summer – just a really consistent, dependable guy. It’s great to see a guy just mature as a man. I think that’s really helped him mature as a leader and as a player.”
Outside linebacker Justin Winters, cornerback Jalen Cunningham and safety Jaylon Webster also are returning starters on defense.
The key concern is up front, which doesn’t have a returning starter and there is only one senior in the program.
“They’re hard working, they practice well, they try to do the techniques we ask them to do,” defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy said of the defensive linemen. “In our scheme if you do the techniques we ask you to do and play with great speed, which they do, you can be successful.”
Duwane Buckner and Xaiver Moore are likely starters up front. Three players – Jamel Fils-Aime’, Preston Powell and freshman Wyatt Darlington are battling for the other starting job in Enterprise’s 3-4 defense.
As on the offensive line, size will be a concern.
“We just don’t have those body types,” Darlington said. “One’s 5-6 and the other one with decent height is 180 pounds.”
Leonard and Jackson Blount project as the inside linebackers and Winters and Tanner Rogers likely will start at outside linebacker.
Marshawn Fitzpatrick is the corner opposite Cunningham and Tysen Cole and Brison Chatman, a pair of sophomores, are battling to be the safety next to Webster.
Darlington said Friday nights always come back to fundamentals – blocking and tackling.
“I know it’s cliché, but that’s what’s going to win – not schemes and systems, but the fundamentals and how hard you execute them,” the coach said.
WILDCATS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Rick Darlington (2nd year at Enterprise, 5-6; 25th year as a head coach, 219-79)
2019 record: 5-6 overall, 3-3 Class 7A, Region 2, first round of Class 7A state playoffs
2019 results: N. Miami Beach (Fla.) (L, 31-34); at Charles Henderson (W, 50-22); at Auburn # (L, 0-44); at Smiths Station # (W, 27-24); Prattville # (L, 14-28); Dothan (L, 9-47); Central-Phenix City # (L, 13-42); at R.E. Lee # (W, 29-27); Jeff Davis # (W, 22-14); at Theodore (W, 28-27). STATE PLAYOFFS: at McGill-Toolen (L, 10-35)
Points scored/per game: 233/21.2
Points allowed/per game: 344/31.3
Returning offensive starters (5): RB Josh McCray (Sr., 6-2, 210); RB Mykel Johnson (So., 5-9, 165); WR Jared Smith (Sr., 6-2, 190); OL Cole Killingsworth (Sr., 5-10, 220); OL Zach Martin (Sr., 5-10, 225)
Returning defensive starters (4): LB Lazarieus Leonard (Sr., 5-10, 185); LB Justin Winter (Sr., 6-2, 200); DB Jalen Cunningham (Sr., 5-8, 162); DB Jaylon Webster (Sr., 6-1, 175)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Open
Aug. 28 Carver (Montgomery)
Sept. 4 at Dothan #
Sept. 11 Davidson
Sept. 18 at Central-Phenix City #
Sept. 25 Early County (Ga.)
Oct. 2 Prattville #
Oct. 9 Smiths Station #
Oct. 16 at Jeff Davis #
Oct. 23 Auburn
Oct. 30 Navarre, Fla.
# Denotes region contest
