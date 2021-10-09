Enterprise seizes big leads; holds off Smiths Station late

Following Smiths opening touchdown play, Enterprise scored 35 unanswered points to lead 35-7 with 4:28 left in the first half.

But the Cats, who shut out Prattville in the second half last week, were outscored 28-14 the rest of the way and offensively had to battle for every inch gained, especially after intermission.

The Cats scored their first touchdown on a 9-yard run by Mykel Johnson at the end of a 5-play, 63-yard drive. Quentin Hayes ran for the 2-point conversion putting the Cats ahead, 8-7, with 9:22 left in the first quarter.

Enterprise would never trail again.

After forcing a Panther punt, Enterprise began its second drive at its 48-yard line and needed three plays to score. The touchdown came on a 39-yard pass from Hayes to Johnson with 3:43 left in the first period, but EHS came up short on a 2-point conversion attempt and led 14-7.

Eric Winters quickly got the ball back for the Cats, recovering a Smiths fumble on the kickoff return at the home team’s 29.

On Enterprise’s third play, Hayes again connected with Johnson, this time for an 11-yard touchdown with 2:06 still to go in the first quarter; Drew Pickard added the PAT for a 21-7 lead.