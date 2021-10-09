Enterprise seizes big leads; holds off Smiths Station late

SMITHS STATION – Friday, for the 11th time, the Enterprise Wildcats traveled to Panther Stadium’s T.C. Britton Field in an odd-numbered year and typically won a football game against the Smiths Station Panthers
Friday’s 49-35 victory was the eighth EHS win in Panther Stadium against three losses in a series launched in 2000.
Enterprise leads the overall series 16-7 and has won the last three games against its Class 7A, Region 2 opponent.
The win for Enterprise (6-2, 2-1) assured the Cats of a winning regular season record for the second consecutive year and kept alive hopes of a favorable postseason berth with games against Jeff Davis and Auburn remaining.
The Cats gained sole possession of fourth place in Region 2 as Jeff Davis (1-6, 1-3) lost to Dothan (3-4, 1-3). Central/Phenix City (8-0, 5-0) leads the region. Auburn (6-1, 3-1) is second and Prattville (5-3, 3-2) is third. Smiths Station (1-6, 0-4) is last.
Enterprise’s two losses, to Central and Prattville, were by a combined 10 points.
The top four teams in the region qualify for the playoffs that begin in November.
After the shock of Smiths Station returning Friday’s opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and adding the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 11:45 left in the first quarter wore off, the Cats showed signs of putting disappointing offensive struggles in the 17-16 loss a week ago in Prattville behind them.
Following Smiths opening touchdown play, Enterprise scored 35 unanswered points to lead 35-7 with 4:28 left in the first half.
But the Cats, who shut out Prattville in the second half last week, were outscored 28-14 the rest of the way and offensively had to battle for every inch gained, especially after intermission.
The Cats scored their first touchdown on a 9-yard run by Mykel Johnson at the end of a 5-play, 63-yard drive. Quentin Hayes ran for the 2-point conversion putting the Cats ahead, 8-7, with 9:22 left in the first quarter.
Enterprise would never trail again.
After forcing a Panther punt, Enterprise began its second drive at its 48-yard line and needed three plays to score. The touchdown came on a 39-yard pass from Hayes to Johnson with 3:43 left in the first period, but EHS came up short on a 2-point conversion attempt and led 14-7.
Eric Winters quickly got the ball back for the Cats, recovering a Smiths fumble on the kickoff return at the home team’s 29.
On Enterprise’s third play, Hayes again connected with Johnson, this time for an 11-yard touchdown with 2:06 still to go in the first quarter; Drew Pickard added the PAT for a 21-7 lead.
Enterprise defenders forced a second SSHS punt, on the home team’s second full possession, and used six plays to cover 65 yards, with the TD coming on Johnson’s 4-yard run with 11:18 left in the second period. Pickard added the PAT to make it 28-7.
Again, Enterprise’s defense forced the Panthers to punt and put the ball back in the Wildcats offense’s hands at the EHS 31 with 9:45 left before intermission.
Nine plays later, Hayes ran for a 12-yard touchdown with 4:28 to play before halftime. Pickard added the PAT to make it 35-7.
Then something happened.
The Cats forced a SSHS punt and from their 21, earned a first down and reached the EHS 41-yard line but lost a fumble on the next snap. The Panthers recovered the ball at the EHS 41 and needed three plays to score. The TD came on a 22-yard pass from Jackson Greer to Devon Pearman with 15 seconds left in the first half, closing the gap to 35-13.
The Cats were still in control but it didn’t seem that way as time elapsed.
Enterprise got the ball first to open the second half and on 4th-and-2 at the 48-yard line, Amare Griffin broke through Smith defenders and sprinted 52 yards but the gain was erased by a holding penalty.
Following that, on 4th-and-13, a miscue during the snap to punter Johnson gave Smiths the ball at Enterprise’s 31, but the Cats dug in defensively and reclaimed the ball at the 37 four plays later.
The Cats quickly gained a first down but that’s all they got before launching a 29-yard punt to the Panther 12-yard line.
On a mission, the Panthers relentlessly marched to the EHS end zone in nine plays with a 63-yard TD pass completion producing the touchdown to cut the margin to 35-20.
The Cats roared back when Hayes threw to Aiden White for 57 yards and a 15-yard penalty against the Panthers moved the Cats to the Panther 12-yard line.
Behind effective blocking, Griffin covered the 12 yards for a TD with 1:40 yet to play in the quarter. Pickard added the PAT and EHS led 42-20.
Then came the fourth quarter, 12 minutes of excitement, especially for the home crowd that cheered for the Panthers and sometimes the game’s officials.
Enterprise was flagged for 50 yards in the fourth quarter … but the Panthers got caught for 45 yards in penalties as well.
Regardless, Smiths used seven plays to cover 62 yards on its next possession and cut into the EHS lead with a 15-yard Greer touchdown pass to Ahmari Peabody with 11:28 to play in the seemingly endless game. The Panthers were successful on the 2-point conversion try and it was 42-28.
The resurgent Panther defense forced an EHS punt, a 35-yarder Smiths covered at its 15-yard line with 7:57 left to play.
Greer’s passes for 9, 29, 13 and 33 yards moved the hosts to the EHS 1-yard line. The Panthers scored on the next snap, and added the PAT with 6:42 still left on the clock, cutting the EHS advantage to 42-35.
Enterprise’s offense came alive on its next series starting at its 34. EHS overcame 25 yards in penalties, ran four minutes off the clock and scored on a 12-yard Johnson run with 2:39 left in the game. Pickard added the PAT, extending the lead to 49-35.
Smiths Station was called for holding on its kickoff return, then started its final possession at its 21-yard line.
Aided by a 15-yard penalty against the Cats added to pass completions totaling 45 yards, the Panthers sped to the EHS 19.
An offensive penalty moved the ball back to the EHS 35 and three incomplete passes and a fumble recovery by Duwane Buckner at the Enterprise 45, at long last, gave the Cats peace of mind.
Enterprise ran out the clock and earned its winning record for the regular season.
Griffin led Enterprise with 121 yards on 15 carries. Johnson had 11 carries for 96 yards and Hayes ran nine times for 70 yards.
The Cats totaled 320 yards on 41 rushing attempts and Hayes had a 9-of-15 night passing for 177 yards, earning EHS 497 yards in total offense.
Smiths gained 77 yards on 21 rushing efforts and Greer completed 15 of 30 passes for 339 yards, a total of 416 yards.
With negated gains factored in, the teams combined for some 1,200 offensive yards.