Enterprise set to host 10-team volleyball tournament on Saturday

After dealing with Hurricane Sally and no school or practice for a couple of days, six Dothan Eagle high school volleyball coverage teams return to action Saturday to compete in the 11th Annual Enterprise Invitational.
The six are joined by four others from outside of the area for a 10-team event at the Enterprise main and practice gyms.
The six area teams competing are Dothan, Enterprise, Providence Christian, Houston Academy, Opp and G.W. Long. The teams outside the coverage area are Andalusia, Prattville Christian, Brewbaker Tech of Montgomery and Smiths Station.
Action is divided up into two, five-team pools for round-robin play in both pools, starting at 8 a.m. The top three teams in each pool advance to the Gold (Championship) Bracket, while the bottom two in each pool plays in the Silver Bracket.
Bracket play starts at 3:30 p.m. with the championship match scheduled around 6:30 p.m.
Pool A teams consist of Enterprise, G.W. Long, Houston Academy, Andalusia and Smiths Station. Pool B teams are Providence Christian, Brewbaker Tech, Prattville Christian, Dothan and Opp.
Three of the competing teams are ranked in the latest al.com state poll released Thursday morning – all in the top three of their classification. Those teams are Providence Christian at No. 2 in Class 5A, Prattville Christian at No. 3 in Class 3A and G.W. Long at No. 2 in Class 2A.
No Geneva County tourney: Geneva County was scheduled to host the annual Geneva County Tournament on Saturday in Hartford, but the event was canceled. No make-up is planned.
The tournament annually features the three teams from Geneva County – Samson, Slocomb and Geneva County.
Geneva County moves into rankings: The Geneva County Bulldogs, winners of five straight and with a 14-3 overall record, jumped into the latest al.com state poll in Class 2A on Thursday. The Dawgs are ranked No. 9. They replaced Isabella, which dropped out of the top 10 after a 3-2 week. A week ago, Geneva County was in the others nominated category.
Four others ranked: Four other Wiregrass teams are in the latest state rankings with three staying the same as last week and one moving up a spot.
Kinston (4-2), despite going 0-1 during the week, inched up to No. 7, sliding ahead of Belgreen, which fell three spots to No. 9 after going 2-2 in the week.
The other three Wiregrass ranked teams – Providence Christian, G.W. Long and Pike Liberal Arts – all remained the same. Providence (13-5) stayed No. 2 in Class 5A behind perennial power Bayside Academy (28-3), G.W. Long (11-1) remained No. 2 in Class 2A behind Addison (17-9) and Pike Liberal Arts (6-3) stayed No. 10 in AISA.
Two areas teams are listed in others nominated – Houston Academy (7-11) in Class 3A and Ariton (8-2) in Class 2A.
Three in Prep Spotlight: Three area players were honored in the weekly AHSAA Volleyball Spotlight for play during the last week.
The three were Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin, Enterprise’s Lily Rhoades and Providence Christian’s Adleigh Mayes.
Striplin helped Geneva County win three matches during the week with 34 kills, 12 aces and nine blocks. Rhoades recorded 72 digs in helping Enterprise go 2-2 for the week and Mayes served 23 aces and earned 85 assists, nine kills and 17 digs as PCS went 1-1 during the time frame.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!