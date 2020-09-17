Enterprise set to host 10-team volleyball tournament on Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After dealing with Hurricane Sally and no school or practice for a couple of days, six Dothan Eagle high school volleyball coverage teams return to action Saturday to compete in the 11th Annual Enterprise Invitational.

The six are joined by four others from outside of the area for a 10-team event at the Enterprise main and practice gyms.

The six area teams competing are Dothan, Enterprise, Providence Christian, Houston Academy, Opp and G.W. Long. The teams outside the coverage area are Andalusia, Prattville Christian, Brewbaker Tech of Montgomery and Smiths Station.

Action is divided up into two, five-team pools for round-robin play in both pools, starting at 8 a.m. The top three teams in each pool advance to the Gold (Championship) Bracket, while the bottom two in each pool plays in the Silver Bracket.

Bracket play starts at 3:30 p.m. with the championship match scheduled around 6:30 p.m.

Pool A teams consist of Enterprise, G.W. Long, Houston Academy, Andalusia and Smiths Station. Pool B teams are Providence Christian, Brewbaker Tech, Prattville Christian, Dothan and Opp.