Enterprise slams Smiths Station, advances to state Final Four

Terry scored in traffic in the lane as he was fouled and hit the ensuing free throw. Hayes hit a 3-pointer off a nice pass from Taj Sessions, Hobdy hit two free throws and Kemmerlin scored on a jumper.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Overall in the second quarter, Enterprise scored on 14 of its 19 possessions, hitting 12-of-19 shots while earning five offensive rebounds. Smiths Station, conversely, made just 1-of-12 shots with most of the missed shots coming up short as fatigue set in.

“I thought we wore them down,” Harrelson said of the second quarter. “We had nine-10 guys that we could throw into the game and we bought into playing full-court man defense for 94 feet. Ultimately, we were able to wear them down. They got really winded and gassed.”

The half ended with Enterprise shooting 58.1 percent (18-of-31) with 12 assists from the floor. The Wildcats also hit 4-of-9 on 3-pointers and 5-of-9 at the foul line. Despite allowing five offensive rebounds to Weathers, Enterprise outrebounded the Panthers overall 24-13 in the half.

The Wildcats put away any Panther comeback hopes with a 15-6 spurt early in the third quarter to build a 60-29 advantage. EHS led 66-35 after three and played all subs in the fourth quarter.