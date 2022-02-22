Enterprise slams Smiths Station, advances to state Final Four

Enterprise’s second quarter Tuesday against Smiths Station was so good, head coach Rhett Harrelson thought it went at warp speed.
“It all happened so fast that it felt like a one flurry where we are able to separate,” Harrelson said.
The Wildcats, running and pressing at will, dominated the eight-minute period, outscoring the Panthers 31-5 to build a 22-point halftime lead.
Enterprise continued the onslaught in the third quarter and rolled onward to an impressive 82-47 victory in the Class 7A Southeast Regional Tournament championship game.
With the win, Enterprise (23-6) advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals for the second straight year. The Wildcats play next Thursday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m. at the BJCC Arena in Birmingham against Spain Park in a rematch of last year’s semifinals won by EHS (58-57) in double overtime. Enterprise lost in the state finals the following day.
“We want to finish,” said senior standout Elijah Terry of next week’s mission. “Finish it, but we have to play one game at a time.”
Enterprise set up its return trip to Birmingham with an impressive performance against Smiths Station, especially after the first quarter.
The Panthers, behind strong offensive rebounding by Dre Weathers and a 3-pointer by Torey Russell, led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Enterprise, though, started the second quarter with a 12-0 run in the first three minutes and 15 seconds to seize a 26-18 advantage.
Terry started it with a tip-in, Jordan Hines scored in the lane off an inbound pass and Kenneth Mitchell Jr. scored on a fastbreak layup to put Enterprise in front a minute and a half into the period. Tre Kemmerlin knocked down a foul-line jumper and Hines scored on a putback and added a fastbreak layup off a nice pass from Kemmerlin.
Smiths Station’s Weathers hit 1-of-2 free throws and Takola Williams scored on a fastbreak layup to make cut it 26-21, but the Panthers wouldn’t score another basket in the final four minutes, getting only two free throws.
Enterprise, meanwhile, keeping running and scoring. Mitchell scored seven of the next nine Wildcat points with a turnaround jumper in the lane, a fastbreak layup after a Terry steal and a 3-pointer off the right side of the top of the key after a pass from Quentin Hayes. Keion Dunlap added a layup to finish a 9-1 EHS run that made it 35-22.
After Weathers hit 1-of-2 with 1:51 left, the Wildcats finished the half with the last 10 points to go up 45-23.
Terry scored in traffic in the lane as he was fouled and hit the ensuing free throw. Hayes hit a 3-pointer off a nice pass from Taj Sessions, Hobdy hit two free throws and Kemmerlin scored on a jumper.
Overall in the second quarter, Enterprise scored on 14 of its 19 possessions, hitting 12-of-19 shots while earning five offensive rebounds. Smiths Station, conversely, made just 1-of-12 shots with most of the missed shots coming up short as fatigue set in.
“I thought we wore them down,” Harrelson said of the second quarter. “We had nine-10 guys that we could throw into the game and we bought into playing full-court man defense for 94 feet. Ultimately, we were able to wear them down. They got really winded and gassed.”
The half ended with Enterprise shooting 58.1 percent (18-of-31) with 12 assists from the floor. The Wildcats also hit 4-of-9 on 3-pointers and 5-of-9 at the foul line. Despite allowing five offensive rebounds to Weathers, Enterprise outrebounded the Panthers overall 24-13 in the half.
The Wildcats put away any Panther comeback hopes with a 15-6 spurt early in the third quarter to build a 60-29 advantage. EHS led 66-35 after three and played all subs in the fourth quarter.
Terry led Enterprise with 17 points. He also had four assists and four rebounds. Hines followed 12 points off the bench and Kemmerlin, also off the bench, had nine points as 11 Wildcats scored. Hayes added seven points and six rebounds.
Hobdy, Enterprise’s senior point guard, also had a solid day with six points, seven rebounds and six assists.
“A lot of things he does doesn’t necessarily show up in a stat sheet, but he is the heart and soul of this team with his toughness and handling the ball, his composure, playing like a Warrior,” Harrelson said.
Weavers led Smiths Station with 14 points and Devyn Pearman added 11 points.
Enterprise’s Mitchell was named the regional tournament MVP after amassing 29 points, seven rebounds and six steals in the two games. Terry, who had 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists over two games, and Hayes, who had 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in two contests, were both named to the all-tournament team along with Mitchell. Weathers and Jeff Davis’ Keiwan Reeves also made the all-tournament team.
The Wildcats now have nine days before they play Spain Park in the state semifinals.
“We put everything into today,” Harrelson said. “We will get home, rest up and figure out what we need to do in practice leading up to it and go from there. We will enjoy this one today.”
Enterprise’s Terry named to Alabama team
Enterprise senior standout Elijah Terry has been named one of the 12 players selected to the Alabama squad for the annual Alabama-Mississippi Basketball Classic set for March 12 in Hinds, Miss.
Terry, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, is averaging 15.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game for Enterprise, which is 23-6 and headed to the Class 7A state semifinals.
The Alabama boys’ coaches are Mike Curry of Montgomery Catholic and Jimbo Tolbert of Spanish Fort. Dru Powell of Thompson is the administrative coach.
Joining Terry on the team are Arkansas signee Barry Dunning of McGill-Toolen, Mississippi State signee Martavious Russell of Sipsey Valley plus Spanish Fort’s Kolby Horace, Oxford’s Rylan Houck, Midfield’s Anthony Johnson, Grissom’s Efrem Johnson Jr., Pelham’s Michael Jones, Lee of Huntsville’s Jacair Lane, Hueytown’s Corey Stephenson, Spain Park’s Colin Turner and Brooks’ Knute Wood.