Enterprise softball player Emma Faulk signs with AUM

That durability is one characteristic Stump likes about her catcher.

“She is definitely a big help on our offense, but since her freshman year she has been a constant in our defense,” Stump said. “It is good to have a constant on defense, especially in a leadership position like catcher. She is like having another coach on the field.”

This past spring for Enterprise, Faulk had a .367 on-base percentage with six home runs and 30 runs batted in, while also scoring 18 runs. She had a .986 defensive percentage and threw out eight runners trying to steal a base.

Faulk said she chose AUM because of its friendly campus as well as the coaches, including assistant coach Scottie Wilkes in addition to Newell.

“It is very homey,” Faulk said. “I feel very good up there. I love the coaches, the girls and the program in general. I am excited about playing up there.”

While up there, she will have the opportunity to be reunited with former G.W. Long pitcher Morgan Ferguson, who is currently in her first year with the Warhawk program. The two were battery mates in travel ball and could be a pitcher-catcher duo again at AUM.