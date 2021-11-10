Enterprise softball player Emma Faulk signs with AUM

Enterprise head softball coach Katie Stump admits it has been a comfortable feeling writing the name Emma Faulk on the Wildcat lineup card for games the last few years.
Come the spring of 2023, the name could be written down a lot in a lineup by AUM coach Eric Newell.
The durable Faulk, a senior catcher at Enterprise, signed on Wednesday to play collegiate softball at AUM, a NCAA Division II program in Montgomery.
“It was really crazy,” Faulk said moments after signing in a ceremony at the high school. “You think about signing a lot when you are little to now. I have been thinking about this forever, so it is crazy. It is also pretty exciting.”
Faulk has been a mainstay in the Wildcat lineup, making 97 consecutive starts as the catcher since her freshman year. She also played some innings on varsity as an eighth grader.
“I looked up some of her stats the other day and I told her, ‘Do you know what my favorite stat is?” Stump said, relating a recent conversation with Faulk. “She asked, ‘What?’ and I said, ‘You have started every single year since you were a freshman.’”
Stump added that it is hard to pull Faulk out of the lineup.
“If I would ever say, ‘You need a break,’ she would say, ‘No, I don’t,’” Stump said. “She is tough as nails.”
That durability is one characteristic Stump likes about her catcher.
“She is definitely a big help on our offense, but since her freshman year she has been a constant in our defense,” Stump said. “It is good to have a constant on defense, especially in a leadership position like catcher. She is like having another coach on the field.”
This past spring for Enterprise, Faulk had a .367 on-base percentage with six home runs and 30 runs batted in, while also scoring 18 runs. She had a .986 defensive percentage and threw out eight runners trying to steal a base.
Faulk said she chose AUM because of its friendly campus as well as the coaches, including assistant coach Scottie Wilkes in addition to Newell.
“It is very homey,” Faulk said. “I feel very good up there. I love the coaches, the girls and the program in general. I am excited about playing up there.”
While up there, she will have the opportunity to be reunited with former G.W. Long pitcher Morgan Ferguson, who is currently in her first year with the Warhawk program. The two were battery mates in travel ball and could be a pitcher-catcher duo again at AUM.
“It was a big plus for sure,” Faulk said of playing again with Ferguson. “I am real excited to have her up there along with some other teammates.
“That will be so much fun (to catch her again). She is one of my favorite pitchers to catch. I am real excited to play with her again.”
In the meantime, Faulk is concentrating on her senior year this upcoming spring with Enterprise.
“I want to be a good leader for the younger girls and do what I can to help the program succeed,” Faulk said.”